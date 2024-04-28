USC Football: Transferring SEC Receiver To Visit Trojans
When you operate an offensive scheme like the one Lincoln Riley does, you can never have too many receivers.
Since arriving in Los Angeles, Riley has bolstered the position with a plethora of former 5-star prospects and highly-touted transfers. Depth within the wide receiver corps is arguably better than anywhere else on the USC roster currently.
Despite this, Riley is wanting to give expected starting QB Miller Moss the best possible chance at succeeding in the Big Ten this year.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz, former Auburn pass-catching threat Jay Fair is on an official visit to USC currently.
According to 247Sports, Fair was a 3-star prospect out of the state of Texas. He originally chose Auburn over offers from Florida, TCU, Georgia, Tennessee and USC.
The 5'10" 185-pound athlete led Auburn receivers last year in receptions (31). He also accrued 324 receiving yards and two TDs.
It is interesting to see USC pursuing Fair when analyzing the rest of the receivers' room. The team recently accepted the commitment from Kyle Ford. Ford was with USC for a handful of years before briefly transferring to UCLA last year.
Though Tahj Washington and Mario Williams have departed, USC still brings back Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson, Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon, and the electric Zachariah Branch. With Lane, Hudson, and Ford being bigger receivers, there's a world where Fair can come in and utilize his speed/quickness from the jump.
It's never a bad thing to add an experienced receiver -- especially when coming from arguably the best conference in all of college football. Pairing Fair next to Branch in certain situations would give the Trojans considerable explosiveness in the slot and on the perimeter.
More USC: USC Football: Friend-Turned-Pac-12 Foe Transfers Back To Trojans