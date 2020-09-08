A Look Into How Former USC Players Performed In 2020 Training Camp

If USC is known for one thing it's developing plenty of next level NFL talent. As of September 2nd, 2020 USCTrojans.com reported 33 active players on NFL rosters. So let's take a look to see how some of these Trojans have shaped up during training camp.

Zach Banner - OT - Pittsburgh Steelers:

Banner is going into his contract year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you remember we sat down with Banner right before training camp started for an episode of Where Are They Now. He expressed his enthusiasm and competitiveness for the opportunity to compete for the starting right tackle position. According to SI All Steelers, as of today Zach Banner has been named as the starting right tackle for week 1. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned that making this decision was difficult due to the immense amount of talent from both Banner and Chuks Okorafor.

"It’s been a tough decision because I feel like we have two guys that are starter capable,” Tomlin said.“That’s a good issue to have. We’ll quickly sort that out as we get through the week and formulate what we think is best for us at winning this football game.”

Banner had expressed last week that regardless of the outcome, he was grateful for the opportunity to compete. A similar message he articulated in our conversation with him back in August. Banner does not take his role lightly, he mentioned back in August that he felt a responsibility to protect Sam Darnold at USC, and his perspective remains the same in Pittsburgh. In a press conference Banner mentioned,

"You're talking about protecting one of the most important people in the city of Pittsburgh. You can't make up for sacks. If you make a mistake on the offensive line, people could get hurt."

JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR - Pittsburgh Steelers:

Another charismatic and favorite player among Trojan and Steelers fans is JuJu Smith-Schuster. This will be Schuster's 4th year of his NFL rookie contract. According to steelers.com 2020 depth chart Schuster will be the starting WR for week 1 against the NY Giants.

Sam Darnold - QB - NY Jets :

This former QB is on his 3rd year with the NY Jets and returns for the 2020 season as the named starter. General Manager Joe Douglas mentioned in a press conference, “I think one of the things that he improved on last year and I touched on it in previous conversations with you guys, is his decision making,” Douglas said Monday in his virtual press conference. “He got to a point in the back half of last year he wasn’t making the same mistakes twice and that’s just a natural growth process for a young quarterback. He’s been in the league for three years and he’s 23 years old, so he’s going through growth much sooner than most quarterbacks his age have gone through in the National Football League.”

Deontay Burnett - WR - Philadelphia Eagles:

According to EaglesWire, Burnett preformed well in training camp and earned a spot on the practice squad roster for the 2020 season.

Porter Gustin - DE - Cleveland Browns:

DE Porter Gustin has landed as the back up DE option on the Brown's 2020 depth chart. SI BrownsDigest writes, "Porter Gustin has had an impressive camp. His athleticism and energy always stand out and he's relentless in challenging offensive linemen. Staying healthy is the key with Gustin, but when he's been able to do it, he's been really productive."

Austin Jackson - OT - Miami Dolphins:

Well so far the Dolphins have liked the performance that they've seen out of Austin Jackson. The OT has landed a starting spot for week 1 against the New England Patriots. The 21 year old has received praise from many teammates and coaches within the Dolphins network regarding his rookie camp performance. According to the Miami Herald, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this on Jackson's camp performance...

“Austin is doing a tremendous job...Shaq [Lawson] and I have been going [against him in practice]. To have a guy like me and Shaq will help him out, giving him some tips as well. He’s doing a good job.”

Jackson was projected to be a dominant force in the NFL after having a successful college career accumulating 25 starts with the Trojans and going as a 1st round draft pick in 2020 NFL draft.