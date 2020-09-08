SI.com
Cleveland Browns Defensive Thoughts Headed Into Season

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns defense was always going to be a work in progress, but injuries have added some additional hurdles.

Their secondary in particular has missed a significant amount of time in practice dealing with injuries. It's still not clear who will be available to start the season between Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson and M.J. Stewart.

On top of that, the Browns brought in three players in the last few days in Ronnie Harrison, Vincent Taylor and Joe Jackson. The team isn't expecting major contributions from Jackson and Harrison off the bat, but Taylor is going to play immediately.

I'm excited about the addition of Taylor. When Andrew Billings signed, it was an answer to a problem the Browns have been dealing with since they traded Danny Shelton. They didn't have a player specifically there to stop the run and clog up blockers, which also made it so Larry Ogunjobi was able to be more impactful as a pass rusher. Ogunjobi's best season was when the Browns had Shelton filling that role.

Daniel Ekuale and Eli Ankou just weren't enough, having seen them play both last season and in camp. Taylor may not be Billings, but he's a wide bodied, active run defender that has been effective in that role. He simply got caught up in a numbers game with the Buffalo Bills, who have Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips. That's not including Star Lotulelei that opted out from this season. It's debatable if Butler is better than Taylor, but he makes far more money.

With a myriad of reasons to be excited about the Browns defensive line, that run plugging nose was a hole and Taylor may be able to fill it. It should put Ogunjobi in a position to succeed and he needs to have a good year.

Sheldon Richardson was arguably the best player in training camp, dominant through the first few weeks. There were team sessions in practice he single-handedly short circuited the offense. The offense would use the 7-on-7 periods to regroup.

If Richardson can come into the season playing at the level he finished last year with Myles Garrett primed to be dominant, the Browns front can take over games. Olivier Vernon was excellent last year before he hurt his knee. The team also added Adrian Clayborn, who is almost a forgotten man. He's an excellent pass rusher coming from the right side.

Porter Gustin has had an impressive camp. His athleticism and energy always stand out and he's relentless in challenging offensive linemen. Staying healthy is the key with Gustin, but when he's been able to do it, he's been really productive.

Joe Jackson has the body type the Browns love on the edge. He only appeared in five games last year for the Dallas Cowboys, playing just 71 snaps last year, but for people who believe in Pro Football Focus, he graded out well.

For all the questions about who's healthy and who isn't regarding the secondary, it's easy to feel good about Denzel Ward. Ward, who has been an excellent cover corner has been beaming as he talks about new techniques he's employing this season. A player of his talent being this excited about what he's learning from the coaching staff and Joe Woods is infectious.

The amount of plays the secondary has made in practice, from top to bottom, is only building their trust in the coaching staff, but as someone watching, has me excited about the scheme being employed. It's largely just Cover-3, but the defensive backs are making more plays on the ball.

I like Kevin Johnson. Karl Joseph stands out in practice. I hope Greedy Williams improves dramatically in his second year. Overall, it's a wait and see situation with the secondary.

The loss of Grant Delpit is a punch in the gut. Hopefully, his surgery was immaculate and the rehab that follows go perfectly and he can be every bit of the player he was going to be. 

Sheldrick Redwine stepping in is not the end of the world by any stretch. He at least looked like he belonged on the field as a rookie. He's equipped to operate as a true free safety, protecting over the top of the defense.

I'm not as concerned about linebacker as most people seem to be. Beyond the fact their scope is limited in this defense, I have been impressed by B.J. Goodson and rookie Jacob Phillips and would expect those will be the two starters. Sione Takitaki has gotten better over the second half of camp and that might be a positive indication of things to come. He might have a big role against the Baltimore Ravens to stop their running game.

I know most people can't wait for Mack Wilson to return from injury, but I don't anticipate Phillips is giving the job up once he's taken it. The physicality is a question, but he sees the game at a high level and plays faster than Wilson ever has. Phillips really appears to be the prototype for what this team wants at the position.

Goodson has always been a solid run defender. He's a valuable locker room presence and willing to lead this young group. There have also been strides in his pass defense, which is something he came into camp wanting to prove.

This defense will largely go as the defensive line does. Garrett has defensive player of the year talent and showed it last year. If Sheldon Richardson's camp is indicative of what's to come this season, he should be an impact player. Olivier Vernon is an outstanding technical player and along with Garrett, was able to limit what the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks were able to do against the Browns.

Clayborn and Gustin are equipped to keep up the pressure and never allow opposing quarterbacks to relax. Jordan Elliott will certainly have chances to show what he can do collapsing the pocket up the middle. If Vincent Taylor can do his job, Larry Ogunjobi should be able to more impactful in his.

That would create advantageous situations for the Browns secondary and take pressure off of the linebackers. The Browns defense has some growing to do, but the defensive line could hide some of their flaws and allow the entire unit to play down hill.

