Alani Noa commits to USC football, giving Trojans another key 2023 offensive line recruit

The 2023 prospect from Sacramento is a top-30 player in California for his class

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Alani Noa announced his commitment to USC Tuesday on 247Sports’ YouTube livestream.

Noa plays at Grant Union High School in Sacramento and had narrowed his choices to Oregon and USC before ultimately choosing the Trojans. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, he is the 30th-ranked player and second-ranked interior offensive lineman in the state.

Noa will join Micah Banuelos and Amos Talalele, two other West Coast interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. The three were able to meet and get to know one another at their official visit on June 17.

USC’s new offensive coordinator and o-line coach from Texas A&M, Josh Henson, is starting to successfully shape up the Trojans’ offensive line for future seasons with these commitments. Noa credited Henson and Lincoln Riley for making him feel comfortable on his visit and expressed his excitement to join what is coming together as a very strong 2023 recruiting class for the Trojans.

Noa also mentioned USC’s academics as a factor over other schools he was considering; the lineman has a 3.6 GPA at Grant Union.

Offensive line has not been a strong suit for the Trojans in recent seasons, and as USC stacks up talent at the skill positions, it will be imperative to round out the roster with quality depth and capability up front to compete with schools like Ohio State, especially with a move to the Big 10 on the horizon.