Alex VanSumeren Embracing New Role in USC Trojans Defensive Line Room

Chicago — Alex VanSumeren arrived at USC in January after transferring from Michigan State and six months later he was one of three Trojan player representatives at Big Ten Media Days.

Something like that doesn’t happen by accident, it’s earned. VanSumeren has a blue collar work ethic and it didn’t take the redshirt senior defensive lineman very long to prove himself as one of the leaders on the team.

Stepping Up as a Leader

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has a ton of young players on their roster after signing 33 high school recruits in the 2026 class. In his position group, VanSumeren has three freshmen in Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui and Jake Johnson.

Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard are sophomores, and Cash Jacobsen is a redshirt freshman. In the offseason, VanSumeren quickly became someone that his teammates could follow. He wanted to step up the same way older players did for him when he was at Michigan State.

“It's an honor to be in that position,” VanSumeren said at Big Ten Media Days. “I realize that there's a bunch of young guys on the team. I had leaders in my past that helped me, so now I got to pay it forward to them. It goes along with being a good teammate. I'm gonna give everything I got to this university and to my teammates and to the football program.”

VanSumeren has started each of the past two seasons for the Spartans. He’s understands what it takes to play in the trenches in the Big Ten and has been able to help prepare his young teammates.

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

“Everything from a technical standpoint, to how to go about your business inside the building and outside the building," VanSumeren said. "We got a lot of young guys that are very mature. You wouldn't think a lot of these guys are freshmen. You'd think they've been around the game and been in a college program for two years.

“I would say a big thing that I can help these guys with is just technique-wise. What it's really like out there in the trenches in the Big Ten, and how to go against certain blocks and everything like that.”

It’s a role that VanSumeren doesn’t take lightly because he understands the impact it could have on his teammates future.

“lt's something that you grow into,” VanSumeren said. “As a freshman, you're not necessarily a leader. It's something you got to grow into, but it's an honor to have guys want to listen to what you got to say and take your advice.”

Mindset Behind Leadership Approach

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

VanSumeren’s impact will be felt on the field in the fall. He provides an upgrade to the interior of the Trojans defensive front. But it’s also his mindset and work ethic that can make impact on the program and teammates not just this season, but for years to come.

“I care about these guys,” VanSumeren said. “I'm all in. I'm not one foot in, one foot out. I'm all in with this. I love football, I love the game, I love the competition of it. Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing. That's my mindset on it.”

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