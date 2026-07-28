Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Statement on USC's College Football Playoff Hopes

USC coach Lincoln Riley took the stage on the first day of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Riley enters his fifth season at the helm and momentum around the program has been building as they have their eyes set on reaching its first College Football Playoff.

"I do believe we're more equipped than at any point in the previous years," Riley said. "That's not a hope or a wish, there's a lot of facts to back that up."

Lincoln Riley Makes Big-Time Defensive Hires

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One big step Riley made it putting the program in the right direction was hiring a former Big 12 rival in Gary Patterson, who spent two decades at TCU building elite defense. The two battled for years during Riley's days at Oklahoma and he's always had a ton of admiration for the 66-year old coach. Now, the two have joined forces in Los Angeles and the impact was felt immediately in the spring.

"It's tougher to move the ball in practice," Riley said. "Coach Patterson is one of one. I've called plays against a lot of people you would say are the greatest minds of this last era of college football and I've never coach against someone I thought was more unique and tougher to go against than Gary Patterson. They don't put College Football Hall of Fame behind your name for nothing."

Riley also pulled special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Ekeler away from Nebraksa to vastly improve two facets of the game. Ekeler bring a passion that is contagious to both the coaching staff and players.

"He's got a track record that is up there in terms of any other coordinator in the country. His energy, his attention to detail, I think his emphasis on the fundamentals and how teaches that is very unique. It was something that fit our program. Also being involved coaching our linebackers was a huge addition for us."

Lincoln Riley Makes Clear Point on Future of USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame told USC they would play anytime, anywhere. When that statement proved to be false, it put one of college football's most storied rivalries on hold. Riley has been adamant about where stands with continuing the rivalry and reiterated when he took the stage on Tuesday afternoon.

"We want to play the game. I want to play the game. We would be playing the game had some things come true that were said. Hopefully we get to that point. Obviously, we want it to happen, college fotoball wants it to happend and I'm hopefully I'm up here next year talking about that game on the future schedule."

Jayden Maiava Continues to Make Major Strides

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava enters his third season with the program and there's good reason to be optimistic about one of college football's most experienced signal-callers.

"Of all the guys that I've been fortunate enought to coach, I don't know if I've had anyone that has improved from day one to this point as much as Jayden."

Maiava made a massive jump from year one to year two under Riley, who has a resume that is umatched when it comes to developing the sports most important position. The expectation is that Maiava continues to ascend which would not only elevate his draft stock, but the program as a whole.

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