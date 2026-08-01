Alex VanSumeren Pulls Back the Curtain on USC Transfer

CHICAGO — Perhaps one of the most underrated transfers in the Big Ten this offseason was defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren heading from Michigan State to USC.

“I'm very fortunate for my time at Michigan State. I'm super grateful for them,” VanSumeren said at Big Ten Media Days. “I wouldn't trade it for anything, but I would say the biggest thing is just the coaches and the people like Coach [Lincoln] Riley, Chad Bowden, Coach P [Gary Patterson], and the program.

It's a tradition-rich program, everyone knows USC football. I couldn't turn down this opportunity to play with these teammates and with this program.”

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

VanSumeren adds some very much needed experience and toughness to the interior of the USC defensive line. He plays a position where their impact doesn’t always reflect in the stat sheet but it’s a unit the Trojans understand they have to make drastic improvements.

“I was fortunate to have a lot of experience there, started 24 games straight, got a lot of experience," VanSumeren said. "I've seen it. I think just knowing the Big Ten is very beneficial. I played these teams, downhill runs. I'm able to combat that and defeat those blocks, and I'm grateful to be at USC.”

Building a Culture Under Lincoln Riley

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal got a real good look at VanSumeren last September when Michigan State visited the Coliseum. And what the Trojans saw was a tough interior presence that could take on double teams, reset the line of scrimmage and be stout against the run. Areas they struggled in last season.

VanSumeren spoke about what he recalled from the matchup and how that game helped shape his perception of Riley.

“I remember it was a tough game,” VanSumeren said. “As far as their offense, very explosive. Coach Riley, he's a great play caller, I'll give it to him. He knows it, he's very experienced. He's always been a winner wherever he's been at, whatever school Coach Riley's been at, he's won.”

The culture around the USC football program has changed in a positive direction over the past couple of years. Recruits and players have talked about how much Riley cares about his players outside of football, and VanSumeren quickly recognized that quality in his new coach.

“You know Coach Riley and what he's done in the past,” VanSumeren said. “But since I've been there for six months, I can tell he truly cares about the team, and he is fully invested, and that's who you want as a head coach.”

Embraced by His Teammates

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

For the first time in the Riley era, the offensive and defensive line are expected to be big strengths. A massive shift for Riley’s teams dating back to his days at Oklahoma that were strictly known for high flying offenses.

The Trojans can still put up points with redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava running the show but not everything falls on his shoulders the same way it did with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Riley's first two seasons in Los Angeles.

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) engages with Western Michigan Broncos offensive lineman Raheem Anderson II (62) during the 2nd quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has depth and experience at the line of scrimmage, which created intense battles in the spring and will continue into fall camp. The classic, iron sharpens iron. Those two units have pushed each other on the field and off the field. The Trojans' offensive line has embraced VanSumeren and helped him adjust to life in a new environment.

“They are a great group of guys as far as their mentality and how they go about their business,” VanSumeren said. "Every single one of them is returning from last year, and they got more that are returning. Kilian O'Connor is a phenomenal leader, a really good teammate. He's a guy that brought me in with open arms when I first got there, and kind of showed me around L.A. and everything like that.

“Tobias Raymond as well. Elijah Page is a guy that we've been pushing each other in the offseason and competing against each other in the weight room and in the runs and everything. He's a great teammate.”

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