OFFICIAL: Clay McGuire Named USC Offensive Line Coach

The former Texas State coach is headed to USC.

It's official, Clay McGuire has been named as USC's newest offensive line coach following Tim Drevno's dismissal. USC Athletics and Clay Helton announced the news on Monday, January 25.

“We are excited to welcome Clay McGuire to the Trojan Family,” said Helton.

“His extensive knowledge of our offensive system and time spent under great offensive minds like Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury made him a top target for us. His ability to develop players and build relationships in recruiting will help our program grow. We look forward to the passion and competitiveness he will bring to our football team.” [Helton]

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman first announced the news of the speculated hire on January, 19 via twitter. However, the Trojans waited nearly a week to officially confirm the news themselves.

McGuire brings 14 years of coaching experience to the table, including experience in Air Raid style offenses at Texas Tech and Washington State. His arrival at USC comes after coaching the offensive line at Texas State in 2019 and 2020 where Bobcats left tackle Dalton Cooper was named 2020 Freshman All-American second team.

McGuire is familiar with the Pac-12 and worked under Mike Leach at Washington State, and even played for the "king of the Air Raid" in college at Texas Tech. Having experience both playing and coaching under Leach provides a good foundation for McGuire's future at USC.

McGuire is the third new hire that the Trojans have made this offseason. Clay Helton hired Robert Stiner as the new Director of Football Sports Performance and Marshall Cherrington as the new Director of Recruiting Strategy.

