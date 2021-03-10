NFL Team Makes BIG Decision On Former USC Star

The franchise tag deadline for the 2021 NFL offseason is currently slated to wrap up at 4:00 p.m. E.T. (1:00 p.m. P.T.) on Tuesday and several big named players have been tagged. Including former USC stud Leonard Williams.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants will place the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams prior to the deadline.

The Giants used the franchise tag on Williams last season, and this tag will cost at least $19.4 million, as Leonard is currently in a grievance with the NFLPA about his position title.

It could cost a little more if Williams is considered a defensive end vs. tackle.

Using the cap would put the Giants roughly $5.5 million over an estimated cap of $185 million, per Spotrac. The Giants have until the beginning of the free agency signing period on March 17 to be in compliance with the cap.

Ian Rapoport added to his report, that the Giants consider the franchise tag “a placeholder for a long-term deal, which the two sides will continue to work towards."

Leonard Williams

Although Williams is in the process of being tagged, two other former Trojans will not being getting the same deal.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Steelers will not use the tag this offseason.

This means that free agent stars JuJu Smith-Schuster and Zach Banner will remain on the open market come March 17.

The Steelers allowed pass-rusher Bud Dupree to test free agency, which means that a deal for Smith-Schuster may be in the works. Although the salary cap may be an issue, which means the front office would have to be creative to get JuJu a contract he can ink his pen to.

As for Banner, the big tackle missed virtually the whole season after tearing his ACL during week one against the New York Giants. But the former USC star told reporters in February that head coach Mike Tomlin gave him some encouraging words prior to next season.

“Coach T looked at me and said, ‘You are my answer for 2021, so I need you to focus on your knee, don’t worry about anything else’” Banner said.

There is plenty of movement happening in the NFL right now, as free agency approaches and the frenzy of this offseason comes to an end.

But if one thing remains certain it's that football fans will likely see Williams, Smith-Schuster and Banner out of the field next season with one of the NFL's 32 teams.

-----

You may also like:

[22' USC QB Commit 'Isn't Afraid To Compete']

[Report Reveals USC Hooper Is Among Best In NCAA]

[Report: USC Quarterback Calls It Quits]

-----

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.