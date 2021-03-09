22' USC QB Commit Isn't 'Scared To Compete'

The quarterback competition for 2021 and beyond is heating up with the additions of 21' Miller Moss, 21' Jaxson Dart, and 22' Devin Brown.

Arizona quarterback Devin Brown is the only QB committed to USC for the 2022 class.

Brown is 6'2", 190-pounds and ranked the No. 5 player in the state of Arizona. The Queen Creek athlete made his verbal commitment to USC official on September 19 via Twitter.

Brown was one of the earlier athletes to commit to the Trojans. Currently, USC has six players locked in as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Brown joins CB Domani Jackson, CB Fabian Ross, TE Keyan Burnett, ILB Ty Kana, and OC Dylan Lopez.

The Queen Creek [AZ] native had offers from various schools around the country including, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, NAU, and Wisconsin among others.

Brown is a stellar QB in his own right, but there is no doubt that the competition in the quarterback room is heating up - especially going into the 2021 season and beyond.

USC brought in two elite 2021 QB's in Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart, who are both expected to take a run at the starting spot once Kedon Slovis heads for the NFL.

But this competition doesn't worry Brown, in fact he feels more than ready to embrace it.

AllTrojans caught up with the high school junior to discuss his recruitment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the QB competition at USC, and ultimately why he wanted to become a Trojan.

WATCH 22' QB Commit Devin Brown Talks Recruiting Process Amid COVID-19

"It was a different experience than most peoples recruitment."

WATCH: 22' QB Devin Brown Talks QB Competition At USC

"I'm not scared to compete."

Watch: 22' QB Commit Devin Brown Talks Why He Chose USC

"We are going to have the best players around us and that is really a great opportunity."

