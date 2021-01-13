USC WR Amon Ra-St. Brown's Mock Draft Ranking Revealed
A recent CBS Mock 2021 NFL Draft has two USC Trojans slated to go in the first round. This updated mock draft follows the NFL Wildcard weekend, NFL free agency news and the CFB National Championship.
- CBS 2021 NFL MOCK DRAFT FIRST ROUND PICKS -
Round 1 - Pick 1
QB - Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
Jacksonville, Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 2
QB - Justin Fields - Ohio State
New York, Jets
Round 1 - Pick 3 - Mock Trade From Miami Dolphins
QB - Zach Wilson - BYU
Houston, Texans
Round 1 - Pick 4
CB - Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
Atlanta, Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 5
OL - Penei Sewell - Oregon
Cincinnati, Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 6
WR - Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
Philadelphia, Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 7
WR - Devonta Smith - Alabama
Detroit, Lions
Round 1 - Pick 8
QB - Trey Lance -
Carolina, Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
DL - Kwity Paye - Michigan
Denver, Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 10
CB - Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
Dallas, Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 11
TE - Kyle Pitts - Florida
N.Y., Giants
Round 1 - Pick 12
OL - Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
San Francisco, 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
WR - Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
L.A., Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 14
LB - Micah Parsons - Penn State
Minnesota, Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 15
EDGE - Gregory Rousseau - Miami, FL
New England, Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 16
CB - Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
Arizona, Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 17
S - Trevon Moehrig - TCU
Las Vegas, Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 18 - Mock Trade From Miami Dolphins
EDGE - Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh
Houston, Texans
Round 1 - Pick 19
WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC
Washington Football Team
Round 1 - Pick 20
OL - Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
Chicago, Bears
Round 1 - Pick 21
OL - Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
Indianapolis, Colts
Round 1 - Pick 22
DL - Christian Barmore - Alabama
Tennessee, Titans
Round 1 - Pick 23
WR - Rashod Bateman - Minnesota
N.Y., Jets
Round 1 - Pick 24
OL - Alex Leatherwood - Alabama
Pittsburgh, Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 25
WR - Kadarius Toney - Florida
Jacksonville, Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 26
LB - Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
Cleveland, Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
EDGE - Carlos Basham Jr - Wake Forest
Tampa Bay, Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 28
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr - LSU
Baltimore, Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 29
WR - Rondale Moore - Purdue
New Orleans, Saints
Round 1 - Pick 30
CB - Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State
Buffalo, Bills
Round 1 - Pick 31
LB - Zaven Collins - Tusla
Green Bay, Packers
Round 1 - Pick 32
CB - Tyson Campbell - Georgia
Kansas City, Chiefs
USC junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is projected to go as the No.19 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to Washington. While OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is slated to go as the No.20 overall pick to the Chicago Bears.
Amon Ra-St. Brown was a stand out receiver for USC this season. He led the receiving group with 41 receptions, 478 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He made his draft announcement on January 2nd, via Twitter.
The junior wideout from Mater Dei HS made an immediate impact as soon as he joined the Trojans' squad in 2018. As a freshman, St. Brown appeared in all 12 games and started in five. He was the fourth USC true freshman to lead the Trojans in receptions with 60. The California native ends his USC career with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.
Per CBS, "The Washington Football Team will see a lot of Terry McLaurin in St. Brown. They'll formulate a fun duo that can routinely get open. I think Washington goes the free-agent or trade route at quarterback."
Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker saw no movement from CBS's last mock draft and kept a tight hold on the No.20 spot. Vera-Tucker is expected to return to the guard position in the NFL, despite seeing play action on the left side this year.
Per CBS, "The Bears have to find a new quarterback for 2021, but this isn't the place to do it. Instead, they build their offensive front with the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker."
