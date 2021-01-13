USC WR Amon Ra-St. Brown's Mock Draft Ranking Revealed

A recent CBS Mock 2021 NFL Draft has two USC Trojans slated to go in the first round. This updated mock draft follows the NFL Wildcard weekend, NFL free agency news and the CFB National Championship.

- CBS 2021 NFL MOCK DRAFT FIRST ROUND PICKS -

Round 1 - Pick 1

QB - Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

Jacksonville, Jaguars

Round 1 - Pick 2

QB - Justin Fields - Ohio State

New York, Jets

Round 1 - Pick 3 - Mock Trade From Miami Dolphins

QB - Zach Wilson - BYU

Houston, Texans

Round 1 - Pick 4

CB - Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Atlanta, Falcons

Round 1 - Pick 5

OL - Penei Sewell - Oregon

Cincinnati, Bengals

Round 1 - Pick 6

WR - Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

Philadelphia, Eagles

Round 1 - Pick 7

WR - Devonta Smith - Alabama

Detroit, Lions

Round 1 - Pick 8

QB - Trey Lance -

Carolina, Panthers

Round 1 - Pick 9

DL - Kwity Paye - Michigan

Denver, Broncos

Round 1 - Pick 10

CB - Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Dallas, Cowboys

Round 1 - Pick 11

TE - Kyle Pitts - Florida

N.Y., Giants

Round 1 - Pick 12

OL - Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

San Francisco, 49ers

Round 1 - Pick 13

WR - Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

L.A., Chargers

Round 1 - Pick 14

LB - Micah Parsons - Penn State

Minnesota, Vikings

Round 1 - Pick 15

EDGE - Gregory Rousseau - Miami, FL

New England, Patriots

Round 1 - Pick 16

CB - Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Arizona, Cardinals

Round 1 - Pick 17

S - Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Las Vegas, Raiders

Round 1 - Pick 18 - Mock Trade From Miami Dolphins

EDGE - Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh

Houston, Texans

Round 1 - Pick 19

WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC

Washington Football Team

Round 1 - Pick 20

OL - Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Chicago, Bears

Round 1 - Pick 21

OL - Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Indianapolis, Colts

Round 1 - Pick 22

DL - Christian Barmore - Alabama

Tennessee, Titans

Round 1 - Pick 23

WR - Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

N.Y., Jets

Round 1 - Pick 24

OL - Alex Leatherwood - Alabama

Pittsburgh, Steelers

Round 1 - Pick 25

WR - Kadarius Toney - Florida

Jacksonville, Jaguars

Round 1 - Pick 26

LB - Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Cleveland, Browns

Round 1 - Pick 27

EDGE - Carlos Basham Jr - Wake Forest

Tampa Bay, Buccaneers

Round 1 - Pick 28

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr - LSU

Baltimore, Ravens

Round 1 - Pick 29

WR - Rondale Moore - Purdue

New Orleans, Saints

Round 1 - Pick 30

CB - Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State

Buffalo, Bills

Round 1 - Pick 31

LB - Zaven Collins - Tusla

Green Bay, Packers

Round 1 - Pick 32

CB - Tyson Campbell - Georgia

Kansas City, Chiefs

USC junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is projected to go as the No.19 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to Washington. While OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is slated to go as the No.20 overall pick to the Chicago Bears.

Amon Ra-St. Brown was a stand out receiver for USC this season. He led the receiving group with 41 receptions, 478 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He made his draft announcement on January 2nd, via Twitter.

The junior wideout from Mater Dei HS made an immediate impact as soon as he joined the Trojans' squad in 2018. As a freshman, St. Brown appeared in all 12 games and started in five. He was the fourth USC true freshman to lead the Trojans in receptions with 60. The California native ends his USC career with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Per CBS, "The Washington Football Team will see a lot of Terry McLaurin in St. Brown. They'll formulate a fun duo that can routinely get open. I think Washington goes the free-agent or trade route at quarterback."

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker saw no movement from CBS's last mock draft and kept a tight hold on the No.20 spot. Vera-Tucker is expected to return to the guard position in the NFL, despite seeing play action on the left side this year.

Per CBS, "The Bears have to find a new quarterback for 2021, but this isn't the place to do it. Instead, they build their offensive front with the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker."

