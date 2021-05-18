Will Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Catch Passes From USC QB Kedon Slovis Next Year?

Pro Football Focus released their early 2022 mock draft and Kedon Slovis failed finish as a top-three overall pick.

PFF predicts that Slovis will be selected as the No. 13 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, stating that, "Slovis had an up and down sophomore year after an outstanding true freshman campaign. He doesn’t quite have the arm of some others in this class, but he’s been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the class for two years running."

If Kedon Slovis does decide to declare for the NFL Draft after USC's 2021 season, and Pittsburgh selects him, he would join offensive weapons Zach Banner and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who are both two former USC Trojans.

The chances of Slovis coming into Pittsburgh and starting immediately are slim to none, but nonetheless the possibility of the Arizona native connecting with Banner and Smith-Schuster are decently possible.

[READ: Kedon Slovis Goes No. 2 in NFL Mock Draft]

Earlier this month ESPN's senior draft analyst Todd McShay predicted that Slovis would land in Detroit as the No. 2 overall pick. This would allow him to reconnect with former USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

McShay wrote,"Current Lions QB Jared Goff was part of the return in the Matthew Stafford trade in January, and a lot of what the Lions do with their two first-rounders in 2022 will depend on how he performs in his sixth NFL season. Detroit does have a potential out on Goff's contract after the 2022 season with a $10 million dead cap hit, so it could certainly be in the quarterback market next April. Slovis is 6-foot-3 with a strong arm, and his 70% completion percentage over 2019-20 ranks seventh among FBS signal-callers."

Although Slovis' selection on the draft boards remains unclear ahead of the 2021 college football season, one constant is that the USC QB will need to have a stellar campaign this year to catch the eyes of NFL Draft scouts.

If Slovis can establish himself as one of the premiere prospects in the country, he might have a shot at climbing the boards all the way up to No. 1.

