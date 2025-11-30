AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Conference Championship Weekend
What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like on Sunday? The No. 16 Texas Longhorns spoiled the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies' undefeated season, and No. 1 Ohio State exorcised some demons in the Buckeyes' win over No. 15 Michigan.
The No. 19 USC Trojans finished the season with a win over the UCLA Bruins despite trailing at halftime, but USC was already eliminated from CFP contention after falling to Oregon in week 13. Still, the Trojans could end the season as the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, and the Ducks.
Many expected the Big Ten to get three or four programs into the 12-team field, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. USC should still move up slightly in the AP Poll after Michigan lost as well as No. 18 Tennessee.
Still, teams on the bubble of the College Football Playoff were likely hoping for more upsets as the field is still crowded for a small number of at-large bids. Here is a prediction of the full top-25:
AP Top 25 Poll Week 15 Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Texas
14. Miami
15. Utah
16. Virginia
17. USC
18. James Madison
19. Michigan
20. North Texas
21. Tulane
22. Navy
23. Arizona
24. Tennessee
25. Iowa
This article will be updated at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday when the latest AP Top 25 Poll is revealed.
Overall, the rankings on Sunday are not expected to see a ton of movement.
No. 8 Oklahoma survived against LSU and No. 10 Alabama beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl, meaning both the Sooners and the Crimson Tide are expected to make the CFP. Alabama will now face No. 4 Georgia in the SEC title game after Texas A&M's los.
No. 11 BYU and No. 7 Texas Tech took care of business over the weekend, setting up a rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game. Are both the Cougars and the Red Raiders safe, in terms of making the CFP?
There is already little space for at-large bids outside of the top eight teams. Is Notre Dame considered a guarantee to make the postseason? Regardless, the chances of bubble teams are already slim, but No. 12 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Miami, and No. 14 Utah will be eagerly awaing the latest CFP rankings.
How will the Group of Five teams be ranked in the latest AP Poll? No. 20 James Madison leads the way in the eyes of AP voters, but the Dukes are not currently ranked by the CFP Selection Committee. No. 22 Tulane will face No. 21 North Texas in the American Conference Championship.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 14
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas Tech
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. James Madison
21. North Texas
22. Tulane
23. Georgia Tech
24. Pittsburgh
25. SMU
