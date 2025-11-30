What UCLA's Tim Skipper Said About Costly Penalties in Loss to USC
The No. 17 USC Trojans are 9-3, finished the regular season with a win against the UCLA Bruins. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took down their cross-town rival in a physical game.
After the game, UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke about the loss against the Trojans to reporters. Skipper discussed how penalties impacted the Bruins in the fourth quarter, ultimately leading to the Trojans taking the win.
What Tim Skipper Said
Penalties Impacting The Game
“First half, we were controlling the pace of things. It was going the way we wanted it to go. Second half, the third quarter was kind of seesaw battle a little bit, and then in the fourth quarter, penalties started adding up on us and then we just didn’t make enough plays.”
“We started moving and then we went backwards. So, the guys fought though, I’m proud of the guys. They fought their tails off.
Preparing For Crosstown Rivalry
“The rivalry started on Sunday for sure. We watched a documentary, and then we had guest speakers all throughout the week. So, we did everything possible to get set for it.”
“There’s a lot of guys that, you know, grew up and didn't know much about it. So, we wanted to make sure they understood what was ahead of us here.”
“I think the team was excited for it. It was awesome. I loved coaching in it. I wish we had a different outcome, but it still was a good game, and the atmosphere was awesome, and the buildup was awesome.”
“I think I loved everything about it. So, this thing will keep going on. It’s going to keep getting better and better and better. So, I’m excited to see how the game keep on being played.”
“We wanted to win this battle for L.A. We attacked the moment. We had good practices all week, and I really feel like they gave their all.”
How USC Affected UCLA's Fourth Down Play
“Yeah, we threw it under the sticks, but they were playing deep. They were playing the stick, so we had to try to throw it under and try to run for it. So, that’s just how it was. It was lying, it was too far. It was hard to make that play. But we did that to ourselves. We went backwards on our own presnap penalty stuff.”
“They were smart and played a good defense for that, and we threw it underneath. Hopefully, make somebody miss and get the first.”
MORE: USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update
MORE: USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
UCLA Competing Against Big Teams Such As USC
“These guys never quit. I mean, we played No.1, No. 2 in the country, played good teams in this conference, and it didn’t matter. We attacked it and we gave our all.”
“We finished the year off against a good team and we fought all the way through. Just some plays we didn’t make at the end, but the fight is there and I’m very proud of that locker room.”
Tim Skipper On USC Going For Two-Point Conversion
“Yeah, and they kind of gave us a chaos formation. That’s what we call it when they break the set like that. We were all over it. We were waiting for it. They actually subbed into it, so we knew it was coming. But we were covering the guy. So, hey, give it to them. They got it. They earned it.”
Decision For Nico Iamaleava To play Against USC
“Yeah, he’s a tough dude, man. And he’s a competitor. That’s what I’ll say about him. He knows on Saturday, he has to do everything he can to be ready to play. So, he was dealing with neck spasm stuff all from the last game and then during the week and then as we got to the end of the week, he started feeling good good and every day got better.”
“Today he went out there and gave it his all. So, love that kid.”
Mindset Closing Out The Season
“I’ve been thinking, alright, how, what can we do to win this game? That’s been my whole mindset the whole season. We had some tough games towards the end, and just trying to find ways to get victories.”
“We learned that no matter what situation you’re in, if you fight, you can get yourself out of it.”
“What you kind of see publicly is like you play a game and you lose and then you have to try to bounce back, you know? But there’s a lot more going to this thing. I see all the guys that are sore bodies, and it’s hard for them to practice, and they keep fighting and do the things behind the scenes to keep going.”
“Bruin football is going to continue. This is a top-notch University, top-notch athletic program. Bruin football will be fun. It’ll be back and be ready to roll. So keep cheering, keep supporting. Everything’s gonna work out.”