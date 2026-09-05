Fresno State's Matt Entz Eye-Catching Claim About USC, Jayden Maiava

The No. 14 USC Trojans improved to 2-0 on the season with a 39-0 shutout victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was the Trojans' first shutout win since Sept. 7, 2024, when they beat the Utah State Aggies 48-0.

With the win, the Trojans extend their home winning streak at the Coliseum to 11 games and move to 5-1 in their all-time series with the Bulldogs. Fresno State coach Matt Entz, a former assistant and linebackers coach under Riley in 2024, returned to the Coliseum on Friday night.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the season opener for the Bulldogs, as they didn’t play in Week 0, like the Trojans. Following the game, Entz discussed the Bulldogs' loss to the Trojans in his first game back at the Coliseum.

Matt Entz on USC Trojans

"Really good football team on the other sideline tonight. Coach Riley has done a tremendous job putting together a really competitive roster. When we did get the fourth down earlier in the game with that penalty, that was frustrating. Took a little sail out of our winds right there because we were moving the ball pretty well, and we needed to keep it close, and then all of a sudden you see why their quarterback is a Heisman candidate. Tremendous, talented, has a great understanding, great awareness of what's going on," Entz said.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Some of the RPO game that they ran, if you're in zone coverage, you're going to pay for it. But at the same time, you get really nervous about trying to hold up the main coverage against these talented receivers," Entz continued.

USC Trojans Firing on All Cylinders

Following their 42-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley emphasized the importance of USC’s defense finishing, and they did just that against the Bulldogs, holding Fresno State's offense to 106 total yards.

The Trojans' defense made life uncomfortable for Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal in his first start for Fresno State, forcing two takeaways and two safeties. It was the performance USC fans were hopeful for in their second game under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, especially after the poor finish in Week 0 against the Spartans.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava put up Heisman-type numbers, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-25 passing. Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley also had another spectacular showing for the Trojans, leading USC in receiving with four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s Next For USC Trojans?

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Week 1 win over Fresno State in the books, the Trojans will now have eight days of rest before hosting another night game at the Coliseum against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, Sept. 12.

It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the Trojans and the Ragin Cajuns. The kickoff on Sept. 12 between the Trojans and the Ragin' Cajuns is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds have the Trojans as 28.5-point favorites over the Ragin' Cajuns. Can the Trojans' defense put together another dominant performance?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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