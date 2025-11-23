All Trojans

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week

The end of the college football regular season has arrived, but the AP Top 25 Poll is still shuffling the best teams in the country. How far will the No. 16 USC Trojans fall in the rankings after losing to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on the road?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
EUGENE - The No. 16 USC Trojans fell to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium, effectively eliminating USC's from the College Football Playoff race. Despite the 15-point loss, the Trojans should still be ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll when it is released on Sunday. If voters keep USC in the top-25, the bigger question becomes how far the Trojans will fall.

With only one week remaining the regular season, the top teams continue to take care of business. No. 1 Ohio State beat Rutgers 42-9 while SEC teams like No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia, and No. 10 Alabama handled inferior opponents. Will any teams in the top 10 shuffle?

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with his players after winning a NCAA football game 70-7 against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon could break the tie with No. 6 Texas Tech after beating the Trojans, but will the Ducks climb above No. 5 Ole Miss? The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat Syracuse 70-7, and the style points could in fact boost the perception of their résumé.

No. 8 Oklahoma picked up a ranked win over No. 23 Missouri as the Sooners continue to cement their case for the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma has not made the CFP since USC coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for Southern California. Meanwhile, the Trojans have yet to make the expanded four-team or 12-team field in program history.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Texas Tech
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Utah
14. Miami
15. Texas
16. Michigan
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. Pittsburgh
21. James Madison
22. North Texas
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. SMU

This article will be updated on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT once the latest AP Top 25 Poll is released.

No. 15 Georgia Tech lost to Pittsburgh, ending the Yellow Jackets' chances of winning the ACC Championship. Like USC, however, Georgia Tech can expect to stay ranked in the AP Poll.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There will be at least one new team in the rankings on Sunday as a result of No. 25 Houston's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Will AP voters follow the lead of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and rank Arizona State at No. 25? The Sun Devils defeated Colorado on Saturday after running away from the Buffaloes in the fourth quarter.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is all smiles after the Sun Devils defeated the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

A number of teams have an argument to be ranked at this point in the season, including those receiving the most votes outside of the top-25 like Navy, Illinois, and SMU. Additionally, the Washington Huskies could climb back into the AP Poll after dominating UCLA on the road.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 13

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Utah
14. Miami
15. Georgia Tech
16. USC
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. James Madison
22. North Texas
23. Missouri
24. Tulane
25. Houston

