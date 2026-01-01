Five Biggest Games On USC's 2026 Schedule

The No. 16 USC Trojans’ 2025 season has officially concluded following their 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. With the loss to TCU, the Trojans finish the season with a 9-4 overall record, which included a 7-2 finish in the Big Ten.

With their season now in the books, Trojan fans' attention has now turned to 2026, which is set to feature College Football Playoff expectations in USC's fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. USC’s 2026 schedule is expected to feature several challenging matchups both at home and on the road. Here’s a look at five of the biggest games of USC’s 2026 schedule.

at Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti hoists the trophy following their win over the Ohio State Buckeyes following the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s road matchup against the defending Big Ten champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, is expected to be one of the most difficult road games for the Trojans during the 2026 season. With Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza off to the NFL, the Hoosiers will have a new face at quarterback next season, which could benefit the Trojans on the road in Bloomington.

Given how successful Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has been in his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, Indiana could still potentially be one of the best teams in the conference next year with several impactful players. USC’s road matchup against Indiana will be its first game against the Hoosiers since 1982. The Trojans are 4-0 all-time against Indiana since the two programs first met in 1953.

During their four seasons under coach Riley, the Trojans have struggled to win away from the Coliseum, and the road matchup against Indiana will be an obstacle that USC must overcome if it hopes to earn a spot in the CFP in 2026.

at Penn State

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) gains yards after catch during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn stole headlines before the Trojans' Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs when he announced his decision to leave and become the DC for the Penn State Nittany Lions under new coach Matt Campbell.

The Trojans face their former defensive coordinator and the Penn State Nittany Lions next season, which, like the matchup against Indiana, is expected to be a crucial road test that could shape the direction of USC’s CFP chase. Going up against Lynn makes the task of beating Penn State even more difficult for USC, in what will be a hostile environment at Beaver Stadium.

Depending on when the game falls on USC's schedule, the road matchup against Penn State could be the Nittany Lions' annual “whiteout” game, which is the last thing Trojans fans would want to face while going up against their former defensive coordinator.

vs. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After finishing the 2025 season with an undefeated record at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC will face a difficult home schedule in 2026. One of those difficult matchups will feature a home game against quarterback Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’ll be the first time that USC plays Ohio State since joining the Big Ten in 2024.

As two of the most storied programs in college football, USC and Ohio State have had several exciting matchups in the past on big stages, including the Rose Bowl. Next season’s matchup against the Buckeyes will be the first meeting since USC fell to Ohio State 24-7 in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

USC leads the all-time series with Ohio State 13-10-1, and the 2026 season matchup at the Coliseum against the Buckeyes allows the Trojans an opportunity to make a statement to be one of the teams to represent the Big Ten in the 2026 CFP.

vs. Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to the game against Ohio State, USC’s home matchup against Oregon will be a critical game on the Trojans' 2026 schedule. USC aims to end its four-game losing streak against the Ducks and avenge this season’s crushing 42-27 road loss that crushed their CFP dreams.

This time around, the Trojans are hoping that a win over Oregon results in USC making the CFP. With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore likely to depart for the NFL this offseason, USC’s defense will face a different quarterback when it plays the Ducks next season. Oregon, like this season’s team, will look much different in 2026, as multiple key players on offense and defense are likely to depart for the NFL in the offseason.

vs. Washington

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (81) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While expected to be the easiest of the Trojans' three home tests in 2026, the Washington Huskies have challenged and upset USC several times in past seasons. Washington has won three straight games against the Trojans, dating back to the 2019 season, which included a 26-21 win over USC in Seattle in 2024.

The Huskies have also won their last two games against the Trojans at the Coliseum, and look to keep that streak alive in 2026. With high expectations next season, Washington has the potential to be one of those games on USC’s schedule where they fall flat at home.

