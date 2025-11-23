USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
The No. 15 USC Trojans are 8-3, going 6-2 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are likely out of College Football Playoff contention, but still have one game left in the regular season. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will next face the UCLA Bruins.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 18.5-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -1400, and the point total is set at 58.5.
USC’s Offense Looking To Bounce Back
The USC Trojans have a dominant run game, but they struggled to gain momentum against Oregon. The Trojans are dealing with several injuries across the offensive line as well, and it will be something to monitor for the final game of the regular season.
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava surpassed 3,000 passing yards against the Ducks. So far he has totaled 3,174 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has a completion percentage of 65.7, but averages 9.2 yards per completion.
Wide receiver Makai Lemon continues to showcase his talent each week. He leads the team with 1,124 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions. One player to continue to watch is wide receiver Tanook Hines, who played well against Oregon as the defense prioritized Lemon. Hines totals 367 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Running back King Miller will be looking to bounce back after totaling just 30 rushing yards against Oregon. The freshman has rushed for 749 yards and five touchdowns.
The USC Trojans will look to play their final game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in a big way against their crosstown rival.
USC’s Defense To Make A Stand
The USC Trojans' defense allowed some easy runs against Oregon and has to clean that up, but also had some big plays. USC was able to make stops against one of the top offenses in college football, and has the chance to make a statement against the UCLA Bruins.
USC’s leading tackler is linebacker Desman Stephens II, who totals 77 tackles. Linebacker Eric Gentry totals 71 tackles, but also has three sacks, one pass defended, and five forced fumbles.
The team as a whole has to clean up its game, giving up too many penalties against the Ducks. There were times the defense could have gotten off the field against Oregon, but penalties kept them on the field and led to points for the Ducks.
UCLA Looking To Pull Off Upset
The UCLA Bruins are 3-8, coming off a loss against the Washington Huskies. While the Bruins have just three wins, the team has been competitive in a couple of games, and with the added tension of a rivalry, the Trojans will have to keep up the fight.
The Bruins offense is led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He totals 1,728 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Iamaleava has been sacked 23 times, but leads the team with 490 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The player with the second most rushing yards on the team is running back Jalen Berger with 307 yards and two touchdowns. UCLA is averaging just 4.5 yards per carry, giving the Trojans' defense a chance to make a big stand.
The top target on UCLA is wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer. He leads the team with 40 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker JonJon Vaughns is a playmaker for the Bruins. He leads the team with 102 total tackles. The Bruins' defense has totaled just eight sacks this season, which could help with the Trojans' offensive line depth issues.
The Trojans are the favorites, but in a rivalry matchup, USC must prepare for a big game to end the season on a high note at home.
The No. 15 USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
