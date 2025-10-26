AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Upset-Filled Weekend
With the No. 20 LSU Tigers losing to the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils upset by the Houston Cougars, and the No. 18 South Florida Bulls falling to the Memphis Tigers, the back half of the AP Top 25 Poll is certainly set to change in the week 10 edition.
At the top, No. 8 Ole Miss defeated No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 10 Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Missouri in two of the biggest games of the week. With no teams inside of the top 10 of the AP Poll losing, how much shuffling will the top of the rankings see?
Will the USC Trojans be ranked after a bye week? Many questioned USC falling out of the AP Poll after losing to No. 12 Notre Dame, especially with No. 25 Michigan being ranked over the Trojans. USC defeated the Wolverines 31-13 in week 7. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team received the 26th-most votes in the week 9 edition of the AP Poll, and USC should be inside the top-25 come Sunday.
Meanwhile, Memphis and Houston both sit at 7-1 and should make the AP Top 25 Poll after picking up ranked wins on Saturday.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 10 Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. Vanderbilt
8. Oregon
9. Georgia Tech
10. Miami
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Missouri
15. Tennessee
16. Virginia
17. Louisville
18. Cincinnati
19. Houston
20. Missouri
21. Texas
22. Oklahoma
23. Michigan
24. Memphis
25. USC
This article will be updated at 11 a.m. PT when the latest AP Top 25 Poll is released.
Biggest Rankings Questions
AP voters turned some heads by ranking No. 25 Michigan over USC despite the Trojans' recent win over the Wolverines. Taking that into consideration, how far will Oklahoma fall after losing to Ole Miss at home? No. 22 Texas stormed back against Mississippi State, forced overtime, and eventually came away with a win over the Bulldogs, so the Longhorns most likely stay in the 20's.
Will Oklahoma stay ranked above Texas despite losing to the Longhorns in week 7?
What about the Missouri Tigers? In the loss to Vanderbilt, Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula suffered an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for "awhile," according to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Week 9 AP Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Miami
10. Vanderbilt
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Oklahoma
14. Texas Tech
15. Missouri
16. Virginia
17. Tennessee
18. South Florida
19. Louisville
20. LSU
21. Cincinnati
22. Texas
23. Illinois
24. Arizona State
25. Michigan