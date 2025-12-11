Three Reasons USC Coach Lincoln Riley Shouldn’t Entertain Michigan’s Job

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley could become a potential target in yet another coaching search this year. With Michigan becoming the latest job opening following the dismissal of Sherrone Moore with cause, they could look to target the Trojans' head coach.

Two weeks ago, Riley was asked about if he plans to stay put at USC or entertain other coaching offers.

"Oh yeah, 100 percent. Like I said before, I'm right where I'm supposed to be. I think [about] nothing other than what we're building, literally," Riley said, looking at the $200 million football facility USC is set to open next summer. "I love being here."

Here are three reasons why Riley shouldn't think about taking the Wolverines' offer if extended out to him.

1. The Returning Pieces For Next Year

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC will be in good shape for 2026 if they able to get quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan to forego the 2026 NFL Draft and return for next season.

If Maiava does come back, that gives the Trojans one of the best returning quarterbacks in the country to lead Riley's offense. Maiava took a big step forward in his development this year by cutting down on the turnovers, but he wasn't perfect. He ended the regular season with 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

In addition to Maiava, USC could return at least three starters along the offensive line.

After appearing in only six games in the regular season, Jordan flashed enough talent on tape to warrant consideration as a legitimate draft prospect. If he returns, USC's offense could arguably one of the most talented on paper going into 2026.

On the defensive end, USC will be relatively green in the secondary, but their front seven should take a leap from where it was in 2025.

2. Top-Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Riley and the Trojans brought in the No. 1 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. It's the highest-ranked class Riley has signed during his tenure at USC.

The Trojans signed a couple of key pieces that could impact the roster immediately. Five-star offenisve tackle signee Keenyi Pepe is one of recruits in the country. He checks in as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Five-star tight end signee Mark Bowman is one of the best tight end recruits to ever sign with USC. A big reason for that was his belief in Riley's offense.

Although Michigan signed a top 15 recruiting class, the Trojans' recruiting class is on another level in terms of talent and size. This class should give Riley a big reason to stick around at USC.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Gives USC Roster Updates Ahead of Alamo Bowl vs. TCU

MORE: Should USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Enter the NFL Draft or Return to School

MORE: What Four-Star Elija Harmon's Commitment to Oklahoma Means for USC Recruiting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

3. Scandalous Wolverines

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Despite having a lot of success on the field over the past few seasons, Michigan has consistently been laden with scandal and turmoil. And that is not including the recent saga with Sherrone Moore and his departure from the program.

It's hard to see any coach that is comfortable where they are at leaving for what's been happening in Michigan. That't not to say the Michigan job won't be extremely coveted, but it's hard to ignore what's been brewing in Ann Arbor since 2020.

Recommended Articles