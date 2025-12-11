How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

In one of the wildest days in recent college football history that ended with Sherrone Moore in custody in the Washtenaw County Jail, just hours after he was fired as the Michigan head coach for what the university described as a "inappropriate relationship with a staff," several questions surround the program.

Starting with who will be the next head coach for the Wolverines and what happens to the roster in the week following the early signing period and the transfer portal, which will open on Jan. 2 fast approaching.

Recruiting Class

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

USC signed 35 commitments during the early signing period last week and finished with the No. 1 rated recruiting class, according to every outlet. And despite signing a massive class, they were still active in their pursuit of other top prospects to the very end.

Michigan signed 27 recruits and finished at No. 11, but those high school kids can be granted a release without penalty, if they choose to reopen their recruitment.

There are only two Michigan commits, De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis and Kamehameha (Hawaii) four-star offensive tackle Malaki Lee that the Trojans were actively recruiting in the spring. Davis was supposed to take an official visit with USC, but that trip was canceled. The Trojans were the heavy favorite to land Lee heading into the summer, but the two sides ultimately went in different directions before official visit season began.

Southern Cal signed three offensive tackles in five-star Keenyi Pepe, four-star Vlad Dyakonov and three-star Chase Deniz. They also signed four defensive linemen in four-stars Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui, and three-stars Malik Brooks and Jake Johnson.

So, if any of the recruits decide to look elsewhere, don't expect USC to be in play for them.

Transfer Portal

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC will be less aggressive in the transfer portal than previous season, as they aim to build the roster more through high school recruiting. However, there are a few immediate needs for this team heading into next season that they can fill with the portal.

All eyes will be on former five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood, but the Trojans wouldn't be in the market for the highly touted freshman. One name that USC and the rest of the country will keep tabs on is another talented freshman in receiver Andrew Marsh.

The Trojans made a strong push for Marsh during his recruitment and landed in his top five. With multiple receivers set to move on, Southern Cal will definitely be in the market for another pass-catcher with experience and Marsh would be at the top of the list if he decides to look elsewhere.

The middle of the USC defense is priority No. 1 in the transfer portal and if they believe there is a player on the Wolverines roster that can help them immediately at interior defensive line or linebacker, expect the Trojans to pursue them.

Coaching Search

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Several high-profile names will be mentioned for the Michigan job because it is one of the premiere coaching positions in college football, but USC coach Lincoln Riley should not be one of them.

Outside of the Trojans 31-13 defeat of the Wolverines in October, where they bullied them in the trenches from start to finish and bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class, USC is in a much better position than Michigan at this very moment and moving forward.

They proved this is a program that is one the rise with a three-win increase from a year ago. Riley has the full support of the administration and beloved by the players in the locker room. USC is set to open their new $200 million dollar performance center in the spring. They have fixed their NIL to compete in recruiting with the best in the country. And for the first time in USC tenure, Riley has the right coaching staff in place for player development and recruiting.

Southern Cal has become a desirable destination for recruits more so right now than any other point in the last decade and Riley is a big reason why.

Riley's name has been mentioned multiple times in the crazy coaching caursel this fall, which saw other high-profile jobs such as LSU, Florida and Penn State become available. He addressed the rumors in early November following a Friday night win over Northwestern.

"You guys know what I sacrificed to be here. I'm where I need to be," Riley said.

The Trojans 42-year-old coach talked in great detail about his excitement for where the program is headed after their win over UCLA in the regular season. Riley has been fully invested in the future of the USC program and them in him.

And it is 80 degrees and sunny this week in Los Angeles. Would Riley want to trade his mansion in Palos Verdes for a harsh winter in Ann Arbor?

