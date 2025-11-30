AP Top 25 Poll Updated Before Conference Championship Weekend
The newest AP Top 25 Poll saw some shuffling after the No. 14 Texas Longhorns spoiled then-ranked No. 3 Texas A&M's undefeated season, and No. 1 Ohio State exorcised some demons in the Buckeyes' win over then-ranked No. 15 Michigan.
The No. 17 USC Trojans finished the season with a win over the UCLA Bruins despite trailing at halftime, but USC was already eliminated from CFP contention after falling to No. 4 Oregon in week 13. Still, the Trojans could end the season as the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, and the Ducks.
Many expected the Big Ten to get three or four programs into the 12-team field, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. USC moved up slightly in the AP Poll after Michigan lost as well as then-ranked No. 18 Tennessee.
Here is the newest AP Top 25 Poll, released on Sunday:
AP Top 25 Poll Week 15
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Vanderbilt
14. Texas
15. Utah
16. Virginia
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. James Madison
20. North Texas
21. Tulane
22. Arizona
23. Navy
24. Georgia Tech
25. Missouri
No. 8 Oklahoma survived against LSU and No. 10 Alabama beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl, meaning both the Sooners and the Crimson Tide are expected to make the CFP. Alabama will now face No. 3 Georgia in the SEC title game after Texas A&M's loss. In the AP Top 25 Poll, neither Alabama nor Oklahoma moved.
No. 12 Miami did jump over No. 13 Vanderbilt, followed by No. 14 Texas after the Longhorns' win over the Aggies.
No. 11 BYU and No. 7 Texas Tech took care of business over the weekend, setting up a rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game. Are both the Cougars and the Red Raiders safe, in terms of making the CFP?
There is already little space for at-large bids outside of the top eight teams. Is Notre Dame considered a guarantee to make the postseason? Regardless, the chances of bubble teams are already slim, but No. 12 Miami, No. 13 Vanderbilt, and No. 15 Utah will be eagerly awaiting the latest CFP rankings.
For the Group of Five, No. 19 James Madison still leads the way in the AP Poll. However, the Dukes are not ranked by the CFP Selection Committee. No. 20 North Texas and No. 21 Tulane are set to face off in the American Conference Championship.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Texas
14. Miami
15. Utah
16. Virginia
17. USC
18. James Madison
19. Michigan
20. North Texas
21. Tulane
22. Navy
23. Arizona
24. Tennessee
25. Iowa
