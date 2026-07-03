Average Ticket Prices for USC Trojans Road Games This Season

For fans who like to travel with the Trojans, there are five away games of the 2026 season. While dates are set for these games, kickoff times have yet to be determined for most of the matchups.

However, tickets are for sale on the secondary market, and ticket prices are provided by Seat Geek and Vivid Seats.

USC at Rutgers: Sept. 19

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Brendan Cho (91) runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first away game and first Big Ten game in USC’s 2026 schedule will be against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game will take place on Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m. PT with the TV broadcast on CBS.

Seat Geek has ticket prices ranging from $69 to $266.

The two most affordable are nosebleeds in Section 230 Rows 6 and 8, Section 217 Row-7 and Section 201 Row-18 ($69). For those that don’t mind sitting in enemy territory, Section 122 has seats available for $94 – Row-30 – and $102 – Row-26, Row-24 and Row-22.

For those who prefer to sit across from the endzone, there are still seats available in Section 115 and 116. In Section 115, Row-3 has 10 seats available, each going for $168. For Section 116, Row-4 has seats one through ten available for $151 – Row-3 seats 1-10 are also open for $168.

Seats along USC’s sideline range from $143 (Section 109, Row-4) to $266 (Section 104, Row-2). Fans looking for a price in-between may like Section 102 – Row-3 has seats going for $173. Section 101 has seats available for $160 (Row-3) and $170 (Row-2).

USC at Penn State: Oct. 10

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs in a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the second quarter of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans’ game versus the Nittany Lions will be the first of a two-game road trip. It will take place on Oct. 10, but kickoff has yet to be determined. With this being USC’s first true test on the road and second meeting with Penn State as Big Ten foes, prices are relatively high.

According to Vivid Seats, Upper Level-SAU, Row-80 has the floor price of $314. Upper Level-NBU also seats going for $317-$338 in Rows 77, 74, 73 and 68. There is good value in endzone seating in Lower Levels ND, NE, NG, NH which go from $408 (NH, Row-12) to $415 (ND, Row-20). Lower Level-NF, Row-8 is placed in the middle of the endzone for $455.

Lower Levels NA and WJ have the best prices near the Trojans sideline at $502. For those wanting to sit towards middle of the field, Lower Level-WE has prices ranging from $861 (Row-18) to $1,780 (Row-40).

USC at Wisconsin: Oct. 24

Dec 30, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Wisconsin Badgers long snapper Connor Udelhoven (60) prepares to snap the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the 2015 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Wisconsin defeated USC 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second game of USC’s back-to-back road games will be against the Wisconsin Badgers. The date is set for Oct. 24 while the kickoff time is yet to be revealed. This time around, ticket prices skew towards the more affordable end.

Vivid Seats lists the Badgers’ side of the field with the most value. Upper Deck-JJ has prices ranging from $97 (Row-5) to $117 (Row-17). Upper Deck-KK also has seating available for $110 (Row-12) to $119 (Row-14). For the lower levels, Lower Deck-A has seating available for $130 (Row-22) to $459 (Row-70). Towards the center of the field, Lower Deck-F has great prices starting at $215 (Row-68).

On the Trojans’ side of the field, Lower Deck-W Row-41 is going for $130 per seat. On the opposite end, Lower Deck-Q, seats can be snagged at $155 (Row-25) to $575 (Row-70). For those wanting to sit towards the center, Lower Decks U, T and S have seats available for $175 (U, Row-17) to $261 (T, Row-38).

USC at Indiana: Nov. 14

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti holds up the coaches trophy on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal will face the reigning national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, on Nov. 14. This will be the Trojans and Hoosiers’ first meeting since 1982 and first game as Big Ten opponents. Even though the champs are hosting a big brand like USC, prices are reasonable for traveling fans on Vivid Seats.

The upper deck on the Hoosiers’ side of the field – section 101 through 112 – have seats available for $112 (Section 112, Row-47) to $848 (Section 107, Row-34) per seat. Moving down to the lower deck, Section-11 has the best value – starting at $309 in Row-35 – and Section-9 – $270 in Row-60.

There aren't as many sections on the visitors’ side of the field compared to the home side. For fans who prefer to sit towards the center of the field, Section-28 has good deals starting with $244 (Row-72) and capping out at $613 (Row-72). The most affordable section on USC's side is Section-32, Row-72 at $195.

USC at UCLA: Nov. 28

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs a pass between UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) and defensive back Bryan Addison (4) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC will end their 2026 campaign at the Rose Bowl versus the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 28.

Similar to the Indiana game, Vivid Seats does not have as many sections available on USC’s side of the field. Sections 1 and 28 have the most value – $167 (Row-16) to $806 (Row-7) in Section 1 and $164 (Row-36) to $249 (Row-20) in Section 28. Seats in these sections are currently selling fast.

Heading towards the center of the stadium, Sections 4 and 5 have options floating around $450. Section-4, Row-43 and Section-5, Row-45 are listed as the best value at $391.

Fans who prefer the endzone can find rows available in Section-27 for $177 to $277.

For fans that are willing to sit among the blue and gold, some sections are slightly lower in price. Section 16, Row-77 is starting at $292 and $350 in Row-47. Section 22 has rows starting at $270 and capping out at $347.

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