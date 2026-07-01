Three Big Ten Receivers That Will Challenge the USC Trojans Secondary

Throughout Lincoln Riley’s tenure as coach of the USC Trojans, defense has been a major question mark. Inconsistency on defense has held the Trojans back from reaching the College Football Playoff, and USC fans are increasingly desperate to reach the postseason.

With the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, Trojan fans are hopeful that several defensive position groups on USC’s roster can take a major step forward. One of those position groups is the Trojans' secondary, which, after a 2025 season featuring highs and lows, returns several talented pieces.

Jul 20, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Omni Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparing to face a challenging Big Ten slate during the 2026 season, several opposing wide receivers will present a challenge for the Trojans' secondary. Here’s a look at a few of them ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best wide receiver in college football entering the 2026 season, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will look to put on a show when they face the Trojans in what is bound to be a Halloween classic at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’ll be the first time that the Buckeyes and Trojans will face off since USC joined the Big Ten. A win on Halloween over the Buckeyes would give Riley, depending on the result against Oregon earlier in the season, his most signature win at USC.

One of the keys to making that win a reality is by stopping Smith. In his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, Smith recorded 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith's best two games of the season last year came in the Buckeyes' two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten championship and the CFP Quarterfinal defeat at the Cotton Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes.

The recipe for success for the Trojans' secondary against Ohio State next season could also be just allowing Smith to record 100-plus yards and stopping their other talented group of wide receivers.

KJ Duff, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the Trojans' Big Ten opener on Sept. 19 on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights should be a comfortable win for USC, there is a wide receiver on the opposing side who will provide an early-season test for Patterson’s secondary.

Rutgers’ KJ Duff is one of the top returning wide receivers in the Big Ten this season. In his second season with the Scarlet Knights last year, Duff ranked third in the Big Ten in receiving behind Jeremiah Smith and former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, recording 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

How the Trojans perform against Duff could be a sign of things to come throughout the 2026 season for USC’s secondary.

Nick Marsh, Indiana Hoosiers

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) warms up before the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, when he was a member of the Michigan State Spartans, the Trojans' defense held wide receiver Nick Marsh to two receptions for 28 yards. Now with the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers and quarterback Josh Hoover, the Trojans look to lock up Marsh once again in one of their most important road games of the season.

Marsh arrives in Bloomington after two seasons with a struggling Michigan State football program. In those two seasons, Marsh recorded 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. With better coaching and quarterback play, Marsh’s impact will be felt with the Hoosiers, and he’ll aim for a better performance against the Trojans' secondary.

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