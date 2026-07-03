Most Challenging Month on USC Trojans Football Schedule

The USC Trojans never have to worry about the "strength of schedule" argument each season.

USC plays in a conference that's produced the last three national champions. Going 10-2 or better increases its likelihood of landing in the College Football Playoff.

But here's the hard part: Hitting the 10-win threshold considering USC's gauntlet where the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are bound to get tested the most.

Before Unveiling the Hardest Part of USC's Schedule

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC lucked out with earning three straight home games to kick off the season. USC joins Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, plus national champion Indiana as the only Big Ten teams to stay home through its first trio of games.

Aug. 29 against San Jose State looks like a winnable contest for the Trojans. The Spartans are coming off a dismal 3-9 record and bring a painful 0-6 all-time record versus USC into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Sept. 5 versus Fresno State is against another program USC has enjoyed success against. Except the Bulldogs bring past beloved Trojans assistant Matt Entz as head coach for this one. Plus the Bulldogs are backed by a defensive unit that ranked No. 16 overall and brings back up to six starters.

But September isn't the toughest part of USC's schedule. It eases with Louisiana on Sept. 12, followed by a road trip to face Rutgers, which went 5-7 last season.

Oregon is the final fierce September hurdle at the final Saturday of that month. Yet the contest versus the Ducks becomes a prelude for the hardest part on the USC slate.

October Rises as Hardest part of USC Schedule for These Reasons

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will either scale past the Ducks or become softened up by them ahead of this brutal stretch after the Sept. 26 showdown.

The Washington Huskies finished a respectable 9-4 last season and rises as the opening October challenge. The Huskies managed to win back electric dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. amid transfer portal rumors, plus kept head coach Jedd Fisch from potentially landing at Florida. Washington will garner hype as a closet Big Ten contender this coming season.

Penn State may present the look of a rebuild under new coach Matt Campbell. But State College is annually one of the louder environments across the nation and will test USC's focus on Oct. 10. The Nittany Lions could enter this game 5-0 or 4-1 too, with Northwestern representing their toughest early foe before facing USC.

Wisconsin has fallen on hard times. Yet Camp Randall is one more hostile venue. Oct. 28 presents a trap game for USC.

Finally, USC either gets a treat or Halloween nightmare against the Ohio State Buckeyes. That Oct. 31 showdown is bound to carry serious Big Ten title implications, plus determine which one gets the clearer road to the postseason. This USC-OSU showdown also likely will determine the following: A future Heisman Trophy finalist, a potential top 10 NFL Draft pick and finally, who'll distance themselves in the Coach of the Year race between Riley and OSU coach Ryan Day.

October is the make-or-break month for USC.

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