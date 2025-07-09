Best College Football Rivalries: USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Surprising Ranking
One of the best parts about college football is the rivalries. No matter the stakes, these matchups always deliver tense matchups with close scores. College football analysts ranked the best ones, and the USC Trojans' made the list twice — USC vs. Notre Dame and USC vs. UCLA.
Above the Trojans' rivalries were some of the most iconic matchups in college football history, including Michigan vs. Ohio State, Auburn vs. Alabama, Oklahoma vs. Texas and Army vs. Navy.
USC vs. Notre Dame came in the top five as one of the most storied rivalries of all time.
Above the Trojans' rivalry with Notre Dame listed some of the most iconic matchups in history, like Michigan vs. Ohio State, Auburn vs. Alabama, Oklahoma vs. Texas and Army vs. Navy.
In recent years the Fighting Irish have stolen the spotlight, beating the Trojans in the last two matchups.
However, based on the Trajectory of both programs, especially USC, the rivalry has the potential to be one of the best based on skill and talent going head-to-head.
The kicker of this rivalry is the uncertainty of its future, with the contract only extending through the 2026 season.
Both Marcus Freeman and Riley have made their views clear on where each other stands with the continuation of the rivalry, and unfortunately do not align.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
The rivalry has been around since 1926, but may slowly be coming to an end.
"Before I ever got to Notre Dame, there's memories I have in my head of great plays in the USC-Notre Dame rivalry, and I think it's important to continue that rivalry," Freeman told Joel Klatt. "And so if they ask my opinion, I want to continuously play USC every year."
For Lincoln Riley, the views are skewed the other direction – taking travel and conference competition into consideration for the program.
“As we get into this playoff structure and if it changes or not, we get into this new conference, we're going to learn some about this as we go and what the right and best track is to winning a national championship," Riley said at 2024 Big Ten media days.
USC will travel to South Bend for this year’s game where Notre Dame leads the rivalry 50–37–5.
Further down the list at No. 14 is the traditional crosstown rivalry of USC vs. UCLA, one of the most heated rivalries for the Trojans. The Battle for Los Angeles always brings competition as it closes out the regular season and conference play for both programs.
In recent years, the Bruins and Trojans have split the victories for the last five years -- shaping an unpredictable outcome each year.
Both programs have gone through major coaching changes as well as roster adjustments – Riley is in his fourth season with the Trojans and UCLA’s Deshaun Foster is in his second season with the Bruins.
USC and UCLA also house new starting signal-callers going into this season. USC will officially implement Jayden Maiava after his late debut and success last fall, including his victory over the Bruins. UCLA brings Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava to Westwood – seen as a huge upgrade to the Bruin offense.
Despite USC’s dominated overall record, the last few years have seen a mix of one and two-score games and talent put to the test – ultimately fighting for the Victory Bell awarded to the winner. The rivalry dates back to 1929 and has been a rivalry among all sports, especially men’s and women’s basketball.
This year the Trojans host the Bruins and will look to continue their win streak, after a 19-13 victory at the Rose Bowl last fall.
While the main focus for USC is to win a national championship, the Trojans' rivalries with Notre Dame and UCLA add both intensity and tradition to the table every season.