Live Score Updates as USC Trojans Host UCLA Bruins in Crosstown Rivalry
The No. 17 USC Trojans will host the UCLA Bruins in the 95th edition of the crosstown rivalry. Kickoff at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
USC will be celebrating Senior Day for the regular season finale.
Finishing 2025 on a High Note
USC saw it’s College Football Playoff hopes end last weekend in Eugene, but as Lincoln Riley stated after the game, the season is not over.
The Trojans have an opportunity to end the season on a high note and make a push for 10 seasons with a bowl game on the horizon.
Makai Lemon has been considered the favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award, awarded annually to the top receiver in college football. Lemon can make one last statement to claim the prestigious award in what will likely be his last time in a USC uniform.
Lemon is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and would most likely opt out of the bowl game. For his running mate, Ja’Kobi Lane, this could also be his last time playing in the Cardinal and Gold. The junior receiver
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will have his top two targets, as well as, freshman Tanook Hines, who is coming off a career-high 134 receiving yards against Oregon.
Defensively, it will be the same story. How will the Trojans front seven hold up, particularly the middle of its defense. USC has had its fair share of struggles defending the run this season, regardless of the opponent.
Nico Iamaleava Update
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to be under center Saturday. The Bruins signal-caller departed last week’s blowout loss to Washington with neck spasms, but has been trending upwards throughout the week.
Iamaleava, a Tennessee transfer, is playing in his first crosstown rivalry. The Southern California native grew up around the rivalry, but this
After a three-game win streak in October, UCLA has come back down to earth and dropped each of its last five games, which has included getting outscored 96-24 in their last two.