USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Ranked Too Low Among Big Ten Quarterbacks?
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is the projected starter for the 2025 season. He started the last four games of 2024, winning three of them, and is now getting the chance to be the Week 1 starter.
USA TODAY Sports released its Preseason Big Ten quarterback rankings. Some teams in the conference will have brand new starters such as the Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood, and there are teams with returning, proven players like the Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar.
In the preseason rankings, Maiava was deemed a top ten quarterback at No. 8.
“Maiava is the unquestioned starter for the Trojans after Miller Moss transferred to Louisville. Formerly of UNLV, Maiava went 3-1 after taking over last November, but really struggled with turnovers,” USC TODAY’s Paul Myerberg wrote.
Some quarterbacks ahead of Maiava, such as Allar at No. 1 are hard to argue against based on the 2024 season's success. There are other quarterbacks ahead of Maiva who have played a limited amount.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is ranked No. 4 despite not playing last season and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is ranked No. 5 despite completing five passes in 2024. If Maiava puts in the work, by the end of the season he could be ranked higher than both Moore and Sayin and be in the top-five.
Maiava transferred to USC following two seasons with the UNLV Rebels, not seeing any action in 2022. Maiava had a quarterback competition with Moss ahead of 2024, but with Moss’ experience at USC, he ultimately won the competition.
After facing the fifth loss of the season against Washington, USC coach Lincoln Riley chose to make a switch at quarterback. Maiava’s first game was against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16 and he got his first win as USC’s starting quarterback.
In 2024, Maiava passed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw six interceptions and finished with a 59.8 completion percentage. He threw three interceptions against Texas A&M and two against Notre Dame. The turnovers were a weakness in 2024, but with a full year with the program under his belt, this is something Maiava could improve on.
Maiava rushed for just 45 yards and four touchdowns last season. With UNLV he rushed for 277 yards in 2023. Getting Maiva to use his legs more could greatly open up USC's offense, keeping the opposing defense on their toes not knowing what to expect.
While Maiava threw three interceptions in the Las Vegas Bowl, he helped lead his team to a comeback victory. He finished the matchup passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns, leading to a 35-31 win.
Maiava has high hopes for the 2025 season, but with the understanding that there is still work that has to be done.
“Just trying to focus on spring and getting those, those reps dialed in and trying to stack these days and getting, it’s really emphasizing on in the film room,” Maiava said during spring practices. “A lot left to improve but we’re really coming together. We’re building this team.”
“All of them just coming together and stacking these days. Being able to dial in with the playbook and you know just attacking each and every day with the same mindset.”
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 season against the Missouri State Bears on Aug. 30 and their first Big Ten conference game will be week three against Purdue. The Trojans finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 overall record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play.
Not only will USC look to improve upon last season, Maiava has the chance to prove that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the conference.