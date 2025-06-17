Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Weighs In On Future of USC Trojans Rivalry
One of the most storied college football rivalries between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish could be coming to an end.
The rivalry is only contracted through the 2026 season, with uncertainty of an extension beyond next season. Since the new structure of the College Football Playoff, USC’s Lincoln Riley has been reluctant moving forward with the long-time tradition.
In a recent interview with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke about the state of the rivalry game. Freeman expressed his thoughts on the rivalry, making his feelings clear that the rivalry needs to, and should, continue.
"Before I ever got to Notre Dame, there's memories I have in my head of great plays in the USC-Notre Dame rivalry, and I think it's important to continue that rivalry," Freeman told Klatt. "And so if they ask my opinion, I want to continuously play USC every year."
The rivalry stretches back nearly 100 years, when former Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne’s wife suggested a trip to Southern California would be a fun way to break up their midwestern season. USC currently holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame.
Riley spoke at 2024 Big Ten Media Days and expressed that there are other factors that go into the Trojans’ competition, and the main focus is winning a national championship.
“As we get into this playoff structure and if it changes or not, we get into this new conference, we're going to learn some about this as we go and what the right and best track is to winning a national championship," Riley said.
The Notre Dame game in South Bend is one of the most important games on the Trojans’ 2025 schedule if they want to have a breakthrough season. Each team is implementing new talent, including transfers from one another programs, and it should be a head-to-head match fans anticipate every season.
For the Trojans, new offensive weapons include an elite running back room of young talent and transfers like Eli Sanders, Waymond Jordan and Harry Dalton III. Quarterback Jayden Maiava got the hang of leading the offense last season and should be ready to go come August, with commit Husan Longstreet and Utah transfer Sam Huard part of the loaded quarterback room.
Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will pick up right where he left off, and tight end Walker Lyons could shine this fall after a breakthrough offseason of spring practices.
For the Trojans’ defense, freshman four-star defensive lineman Jakheen Stewart could be the star on the defensive front for USC, and in the Big Ten. The Trojans also added Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher to the defensive, adding some extra competition into this year's rivalry.
For the Fighting Irish offense, the quarterback position is weaker after losing starting starting quarterback Riley Leonard to the NFL Draft, Leonard was a key part of the 2024 Notre Dame team that played for a National Championship. Freeman will choose between CJ Carr and Kenny Michney to lead the offense.
Notre Dame also has a strong wide receiver room in the nation including junior Jaden Greathouse and Virginia transfer Malachi Fields.
Defense for the Fighting Irish will look to be one of the best in college football again with returners in Leonard Moore, Adon Shuler and Alabama transfer DeVonta Smith in their secondary.
Notre Dame will host USC on Oct. 18 with a primetime kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT, for what could be their last meeting in a while, battling for the Jeweled Shillelagh.