USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley On UCLA Bruins Win: 'Our Defense Played Lights Out'
On a drizzle-laden Rose Bowl field, the USC Trojans defeated crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, by the score of 19-13. USC coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans improved to 6-5 on the season and secured bowl eligibility. Riley has never missed a bowl game in his eight-year career.
In a season where the Trojans have succumbed to late-game losses, they flipped this one into a late-game triumph. The defense wasn’t perfect, but they stepped up time and time again when it mattered.
For that, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and the Trojans’ defense get tonight’s MVP.
“This game was about our defense. Our defense played lights out. Made big stops when they had to have them. Just dominated the game defensively I love to see it,” said Riley in the Peacock postgame broadcast.
The UCLA Bruins out-gained the Trojans 376 to 346 yards and won the time-of-possession battle. Neither team turned over the ball. What was the difference? Guts, heart, or balls—whatever adjective best describes the grit it takes to make a decisive fourth and one stand that changes the momentum entirely.
That fourth-and-one defensive stop where the Trojan defense stuffed a quarterback sneak from UCLA's Ethan Garbers defined the night. The broadcast cameras cut to the USC sidelines, and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn was pictured screaming at the top of his lungs. He’s only been at USC for one season, but that was easily the most demonstrative display of emotion he’s shown. That’s what tonight meant to USC.
The atmosphere in front of a crowd of 59,473 fans was electric in a way it hadn’t been in recent memory. The 2022 game that featured USC quarterback Caleb Williams against UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a primetime game between two good football teams that was easy to get up for. This year? The feeling was there, almost nostalgic in a sense.
These are two average football teams for different reasons, but they are average nonetheless. It didn’t matter tonight. The tension was palpable through the screen. The crowd seemed invigorated in a way it hadn’t been since these were two powerhouse programs going to battle with BCS stakes at the forefront. This time, it was for bowl contention, but more importantly, pride.
“It’s great to get this rivalry win and looking forward to next week.” Riley continued.
No. 6 Notre Dame is headed to Los Angeles next week, so Riley is right to acknowledge the challenge ahead next week, but the Trojans needed this win. The pride and display in that fourth quarter specifically is something to be proud of, which reflects the people in the locker room. It wasn’t just a victory over a 4-win team.
It was a showing that the Trojans proved to themselves they could overcome in the home stretch. A 10-0 final quarter is something that the Trojans earned. Who cares about final stats when the final score shows the only one that matters, more points than the other team?
