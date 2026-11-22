It may not have been the type of season the No. 18 USC Trojans expected, but coming down the home stretch the Trojans have a chance to play spoiler against their crosstown rival, No. 4 UCLA Bruins.

In Week 12, USC was able to get back on track with a win at home while UCLA was upset on the road for their first loss of the season. Now that the Bruins are down to their third quarterback, betting odds have swung in favor of the Trojans.

Projected Favorites in Regular Season Finale

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to Week 12, it was looking pretty grim for the Trojans. They lost in a crucial conference game to Indiana while the Bruins continued to grind out games to stay undefeated. Now heading into the regular season finale, Southern Cal has become heavy favorites.

DraftKings and Bet365 have USC moneyline currently set at -265 and have UCLA as +215 underdogs. FanDuel has the gap slightly farther, giving USC -270 odds to win and +220 odds for the Bruins. Sportsbooks such as Caesars Entertainment, BetMGM and Fanatics have yet to release their odds.

Prediction markets have also swung in favor of the Trojans. As of Nov. 22, 70 percent of traders on Polymarket and Fanatics Markets believe USC will come out victorious while 69 percent of Kalshi traders are riding with the Trojans.

Over/Under and Total Points

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reacts to a play against Michigan during the third overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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DraftKings, FanDuel and Bet365 all have the total points listed at 45.5 with different odds for the over/under:

DraftKings is giving both teams -110 odds

FanDuel has the USC over listed at -114 and UCLA under at -106

Bet365 is giving USC -112 for the over and -108 for the UCLA under

Prediction markets also have the total points set at 45.4. On Polymarket, 55 percent of its traders believe that over 45.5 points will be scored while 51 percent of Kalshi traders are riding with the over.

As for the spread, the margin for victory is only one score. DraftKings is giving USC -7 points with +100 odds to cover and +7 points for UCLA with -120 odds to cover. FanDuel (+102) and Bet365 (+104) are giving USC -7.5 points but with different odds to cover.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper (left) shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Trojans 35-21 victory over Maryland, they fell 3-8 against the spread (27.3 percent coverage rate, -4.2 ATS) since they were 17.5 point favorites heading into the game. Despite having the man power, USC's slow starts and inconsistencies on both sides of the ball have made them a shaky team to bet on.

Despite that, there are interesting factors to consider. After UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s injury, Madden Iamaleava came in and struggled in the triple-overtime loss. With only one season under his belt in high school and a possible career start in a rivalry game, Trojans’ defense must be licking their chops, especially after a three-turnover performance in Week 12.

That leaves the USC offense to face a formidable Bruins defense. The unit is No. 5 in points allowed per game (14.5), No. 3 in yards per game (260.8), No. 1 in yards per play (4.0), No. 6 in third-down conversion rate (29.22 percent). USC has shown the ability to slug it out with the run – posting 184 yards against Maryland and 116 against Ohio State. Establishing the run then taking the top off with Trojans receiver Trent Mosley will be the difference maker.

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