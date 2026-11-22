The No. 18 USC Trojans powered ahead to avoid another spoiler by the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Here are the four biggest winners and losers that shaped the Trojans' 35-21 victory over the Terrapins.

Winner: Lucky Breaks and Winning the Turnover Battle

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Football is famously a game of inches, and USC took advantage of the inches they were afforded. Their first break was in the third quarter. After coming to a stop at USC’s 35-yard line, Maryland opted for a field goal as they were up 14-13. Fortunately for Southern Cal, kicker Sean O’Haire was no good from 53 yards out.

Then in the final minute of the third quarter, the Terrapins had a fresh set of downs on their side of the field. Washington’s quick pass lacked some zip and was slightly behind his target, making way for veteran corner Jontez Williams to pick off the pass. USC responded with a seven-play, 29-yard scoring drive to take the lead.

To open up the fourth quarter, Jahkeem Stewart’s hurry aided in another turnover – an interception by Marcelles Williams. USC once again scored off the turnover to extend their lead to 35-14. May not have been the cleanest or prettiest game from the Trojans, but they were able to get the job done where it matters.

Loser: Over Reliance on Trent Mosley?

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's undeniable how good freshman wideout Trent Mosley is, but over the past few weeks, especially in last week’s loss to Indiana, he is the go-to option to a fault. From being involved in trick plays, quick reads, and downfield plays, Mosley cleared the rest of the receiving corps with 11 targets, seven receptions, 69 yards, and a touchdown in the first half. Far behind him was fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt – four targets, two catches, 40 yards.

By the end of regulation, Mosley led the team with 13 targets, eight receptions, 78 yards, and two scores. Zacharyus Williams came in second – four targets, three receptions, 39 yards – while Dixon-Wyatt fell to fourth in receiving yards after a quiet rest of the night.

Obviously, it's important to get the ball to your young players, but it's on the fringe of being one-dimensional. Either Jayden Maiava and Lincoln Riley are too reliant on the true freshman, or the rest of the pass catchers aren’t up to par.

Winner: Leaning on the Run

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs for a first down in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their first drive of the game, the Trojans slowed down the pace. It was more methodical – a few passes downfield, quick reads, but most importantly, running the ball. Waymond Jordan and King Miller may not have had a gasher every play, but each rush was effective and chipped away at the Terrapins defense.

Before the offense started to get pass-happy, the duo was keeping the engine running while allowing Maiava to play a cleaner game. Jordan finished the first half with eight carries for 19 yards (2.4 yards per carry), while Miller had seven rushes for 36 yards (5.1 yards per carry) plus two catches for 20 yards.

After starting the second half with a three-and-out, Jordan accounted for 18 yards from the Trojans’ 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive. It's worth noting that the play action led to Mosley’s nine-yard score.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) goes for 7 yards and first down before he is stopped by the Maryland Terrapins defense in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the fourth quarter, USC used to run to score off their turnovers on defense. After Jontez Williams’ pick, Maiava’s check-downs to Jordan set up his first touchdown of the night. Following Marcelles Williams’ interception, Miller ripped off a 17-yard rush and Jordan punched in his second score – a 27-yard touchdown – to extend USC’s lead to 35-14.

The Trojans were able to run out the rest of the clock for the victory. Jordan finished his final game at the Coliseum with 18 rushes for 80 yards (4.4 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while Miller had 70 yards on ten carries. Miller also finished third in receiving with three catches for 28 yards.

Loser: Letting up Explosive Plays

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) takes a hand off and runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After holding the Terrapins scoreless in the first quarter, the Trojan defense looked to have found a rhythm. Maryland’s Malik Washington was contained to the pocket, and DeJuan Williams was limited to two rushing yards at one point. Then in the second quarter, Maryland was able to generate explosive plays on key downs – a problem the defense has had all season.

On first-and-ten at their own 48-yard line, Williams gashed USC’s defense with a 52-yard touchdown to cut into their 10-7 lead. On the following drive facing third-and-nine, Washington connected with tight end Preston Howard for 12 yards. Then, on their lead-taking drive, Williams had three 10-plus- yard completions, one being a 15-yard pass to Chris Durr Jr. while facing third-and-nine at USC’s 19-yard line.

To open up the second half, Washington was able to convert on third-and-eight from Maryland’s 35-yard line with a 23-yard completion to Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding. Luckily, the Terrapins were unable to come away with points on that drive. Also in the third quarter, Durr nearly had a 67-yard touchdown if it wasn't for the aforementioned penalty.

Even after three interceptions and a quarterback change in the fourth quarter, Maryland was still able to make big plays downfield. Dorian Fleming made a 24-yard reception on second-and-seven as Howard picked up 13 yards to convert on fourth-and-seven. On the same drive, Cardell Williams had a 20-yard completion that helped set up a touchdown to cut into the lead, 35-21.

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