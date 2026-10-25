Betting Odds Paint Grim Picture for USC Trojans vs. Ohio State on Halloween

It's officially do or die time for the USC Trojans.

After reverting back to their old ways in a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin, the 6-2 Trojans must avoid another loss to keep their playoff hopes alive. Even though they will be back at home, sportsbooks have their chances of survival sim against the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31).

Underdogs at Home

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) runs the ball in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Southern Cal is dealing with injuries at multiple positions, the Buckeyes will be entering the game without their starting quarterback Julian Sayin (arm/shoulder injury). With either freshman Luke Fahey or sophomore Tavien St. Clair under center, sportsbooks favoring the Buckeyes in this Halloween clash.

DraftKings and FanDuel currently have OSU moneyline set at -245 but their odds for USC are even less encouraging: +200 on DraftKings and +198 on FanDuel. Bet365 also has the Trojans as +200 underdogs with -245 odds for the Buckeyes. BetMGM currently has their odds at +200 for USC and -235 for OSU.

ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor is giving the Buckeyes 82.8 percent chance to win. As for prediction markets, 70 percent of traders on Polymarket and Kalshi are all in for a Buckeyes victory.

This is now the second time the Trojans have been projected as underdogs at home. The first time was in Week 4 against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26). Southern Cal went on to lose 41-27 with backup quarterback Dylan Raiola under center for Oregon.

Over/Under and Points Spread

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gives the ball to running back King Miller (8) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All four sportsbooks have the total points set at 50.5 but with different odds for USC to go under. -110 on DraftKings, -112 on FanDuel, -111 on Bet365 and -105 on BetMGM. The prediction markets also agree with 50.5 points total. 55 percent of Polymarket traders are in for the over while 48 percent of traders of Kashi are taking the over.

DraftKings is giving the Trojans +7 points with -115 odds to cover while FanDuel is giving them +6.5 points and –102 odds to cover. Bet365 is also giving USC +6.5 points, -101 to cover. BetMGM has USC set at +7 points with -112 odds. 48 percent of Polymarket traders have OSU winning by over 7.5 points while 51 percent of Kalshi traders have the Buckeyes winning by over 6.5 points.

Following the Week 8 loss, the Trojans are now 2-6 against the spread (cover percentage of 25, -7.0 ATS). What’s even more discouraging is that USC’s defense has allowed only 20+ points in three consecutive games with turnovers and stops, but they still cannot cover. The unit arguably kept the Trojans in the game – only allowing 10 points, 65 rushing yards and racking up two sacks in the first half.

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) sacks USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the end, the offense’s inability to sustain a drive or put points on the board led to the demise of the USC defense. By the final whistle, they allowed 142 rushing yards but only gave up 58 passing yards from Badgers signal caller Colton Joseph.

When Fahey entered the Buckeyes’ Week 7 game against Indiana, he also struggled throwing the ball, granted it was only two attempts but it was alarming. He also attempted to rush twice but finished the contest with negative two yards. With only three appearances this season, there’s a chance the Trojans defense could rattle the young quarterback if he gets the nod.

On the offensive side of the ball, Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava cannot afford another two turnovers, five penalties, seven point performance again. The unit generally plays better at home as Maiava has a solid home game split of 111-of-159 (69.8 completion percentage), 1,467 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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