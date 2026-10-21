Lincoln Riley Up For Prestigious Award Amid Hot Seat Rumors

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was subject to hot seat conversations when the team lost to the Oregon Ducks earlier in the season, but USC is currently 6-1 with everything on the table for the Trojans, still. Many individual awards are still up for grabs for the Trojans with multiple true freshmen standing out and quarterback Jayden Maiava impressing, but USC coach Lincoln Riley was recently named to the watchlist for the 2026 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Riley is joined by 28 other coaches on the watchlist for the prestigious award, joined by coaches like Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Miami's Mario Cristobal, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and more.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, presents the Bear Bryant Awards annually to celebrate excellence in coaching, to honor coach Bryant's legacy and to raise awareness and critical funds for its mission. The coaching legend died from a heart attack in 1983, just 28 days after his final victory and retirement. Since its inception, the awards have united the football community in support of the Association's lifesaving work," USC described in a release, announcing the news.

At 6-1, the Trojans are set to face the Wisconsin Badgers on the road in prime time with another 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff on NBC. Still on the schedule are No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana, and No. 9 UCLA, giving the Trojans multiple opportunities to make a statement and potentially climb into the top 10 of the AP Poll.

The College Football Playoff rankings will become the more important ones as the Trojans are eager to reach the first CFP appearance in program history. In addition to the 12-team playoff, a Big Ten Championship appearance is still on the table for Riley and company. Some clarity will be reached as the calendar turns to November, but USC has a small margin for error after losing to the Ducks.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difficulty of winning consistently in college football was on display on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a historic number of top-10 teams in the AP Poll losing. The Trojans were off, enjoying their first of two bye weeks on the season, but USC will pick things back up against the Badgers.

According to Riley, the bye week led to an impressive practice for USC:

"Our Sunday night practice was phenomenal. Probably the best one we've had all year. You can tell the guys recharged. Bodies were feeling very good."

Will that translate to Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin?

Paul 'Bear' Bryant Coach of the Year Watchlist

Alabama head coach Bear Bryant, center, keeps his eyes on his team as it makes it six in a row over Tennessee with a 20-13 victory before 82,417 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Oct. 16, 1976. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Braun, Northwestern

Troy Calhoun, Air Force

Bob Chesney, UCLA

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Mario Cristobal, Miami

Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Jason Eck, New Mexico

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Willie Fritz, Houston

Pete Golding, Ole Miss

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Charles Huff, Memphis

Rhett Lashlee, SMU

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Eric Morris, Oklahoma State

Billy Napier, James Madison

Tim Polasek, North Dakota State

Lincoln Riley, USC

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Morgan Scalley, Utah

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Will Stein, Kentucky

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