Ranking USC Trojans Non-Conference Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

Unlike last season, the USC Trojans will begin their schedule with three consecutive non-conference opponents. With USC’s rivalry series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on hold for the time being, the Trojans are entering a year with high expectations and can look to earn three double-digit wins to begin the 2026 college football season.

In addition to opening the 2026 season on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans, the Trojans are also set to face the Fresno State Bulldogs and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns before opening their Big Ten slate on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 19.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While they lost 34-24 to Notre Dame in South Bend last season, USC dominated its two other non-conference opponents, the Missouri State Bears and the Georgia Southern Eagles, winning by a combined score of 132-33.

Looking for another 3-0 start to the season under coach Lincoln Riley, here’s a breakdown of USC’s three non-conference opponents, ranked from easiest to hardest.

1. San Jose State Spartans

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Expect the Trojans to open their 2026 season with a dominating win over San Jose State. While it likely won’t be by as much as the 60-point win over Missouri State last season, it will likely satisfy the Trojan fans in attendance for the season opener.

Last season, San Jose State was among the worst teams in the Mountain West conference and in college football, finishing with a 3-9 overall record and going 2-6 in conference play. The Spartans played one power four opponent last season, the Texas Longhorns, losing 38-7 in Austin.

When facing USC, San Jose State is likely to see the same result as last season against the Longhorns.

2. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Cajuns Quarterback Lunch Winfield 2, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on the ULM Warhawks. Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sept. 19 meeting at the Coliseum between the Trojans and Ragin' Cajuns will be the first ever between the two programs.

Last season, the Ragin Cajuns finished second in the Sun Belt West Division with a 6-7 overall record and went 5-3 in conference play. Earning a spot in a bowl game for the eighth consecutive season, the Ragin Cajuns eventually fell 20-13 to the Delaware Blue Hens in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

3. Fresno State Bulldogs

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In what will be their only Friday night game of the season, USC will face Fresno State on Sept. 4 at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first meeting between the Trojans and Bulldogs since 2022, a game in which USC won 45-17 at the Coliseum.

USC is 4-1 all-time against Fresno State, with the Bulldogs' only win coming in the 1992 Freedom Bowl. Among the Trojans' three non-conference opponents, Fresno State will present the biggest challenge for USC as throughout the last few season they've proven to be a tough team to face from the Mountain West conference.

Last season, Fresno State was one of the top teams in the Mountain West, finishing with a 9-4 overall record and going 5-3 in conference play. Fresno State capped off its 2025 season with an 18-3 win over the Miami-Ohio Red Hawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

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