Biggest Key Factor for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava to Keep Trojans' Offense Rolling
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten through the first five weeks of the college football season. Following USC's 34-32 week 5 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing and is second in the country with 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.
Best Quarterback Rating Among Power Four West Coast Quarterbacks
While being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the Big Ten, Maiava is also one of the top at his position on the West Coast in the Power 4. Among the quarterbacks that play at schools on the west coast, Maiava ranks No. 1 in quarterback rating for power four quarterbacks in the West at 191.1.
Just behind Maiava with the best quaretrback rating on the west coast is Washington's Demond Williams and Oregon's Dante Moore, who just led the Ducks to a statement road win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night in the Nittany Lions' annual White Out. Williams ranks No. 2 with a QB rating of 186.3, and Moore sits at third at 183.5.
Other notable power four West Coast quarterbacks that have the top quarterback rating include BYU's Bear Bachmeier (No. 4) and Colorado's Kaidon Salter (No. 5). Bachmeier has a rating of 154.8, and Salter is at 148.8.
Maiava Shines in Loss to Illinois
Despite the heartbreaking loss to Illinois on a walk-off game-winning field goal, Maiava once again had an impressive performance for USC. In the loss to the Fighting Illini, Maiava threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-43 passing. After going the first four games without throwing an interception, Maiava showed that he is human and recorded his first of the year against Illinois.
The quarterback-wide receiver connection of Maiava and Makai Lemon also broke out in the loss, especially in the fourth quarter. Lemon finished the game with 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Lemon could've had three in the game, but it was called back due to an illegal man downfield.
Maiava's Consistency Will Benefit USC Moving Forward
Penalties, turnovers, and poor defensive play were the difference in the loss to Illinois. The positive for the Trojans moving forward is that they have the bye week to clean up their mistakes and get healthy on the offensive line and in the secondary before they play against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
With Maiava playing at his best for USC, the Trojans' offense can compete with anyone in the country, especially with their wide receiver duo of Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane performing at a high level. The USC running back duo of Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan has also shown great potential during the Trojans' 4-1 start.