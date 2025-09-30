Biggest Key Factor for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava to Keep Trojans' Offense Rolling

QB Rating for P4 QB’s in the West:



1. Jayden Maiava (USC) - 191.1

2. Demond Williams (UW) - 186.3

3. Dante Moore (Ore) - 183.5

4. Bear Bachmeier (BYU) - 154.8

5. Kaidon Salter (CU) - 148.8

6. Devon Dampier (Utah) - 148.7

7. Noah Fifita (UA) - 144.03

8. Sam Leavitt (ASU) - 131.7…