USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shows Human Side In Upset Loss To Illinois
In the No. 21 USC Trojans' 34-32 loss to No. 23 Illinois, quarterback Jayden Maiava showed his human side by throwing his first interception of the year. Despite the Trojans picking up their first loss of the season, Maiava threw for his second-highest yard total of the season.
Maiava completed 30 of 43 pass attempts for 364 yards and two touchdowns. His interception in the second half came at a crucial time as the Trojans were trying to comeback down double-digits. Moreover, Maiava's Heisman Trophy campaign takes a hit with the loss.
First Half Struggles
It wasn't pretty in the first half for USC as they struggled to keep up with an Illinois offense that looked lethargic a week ago in their 63-10 loss to Indiana.
The Trojans' offense had to pull out all the stops on their opening drive, which included a fourth-down conversion. On the 10th play of drive, USC running back Waymond Jordan fumbled, ending the Trojans' opening drive prematurely.
Maiava responded in a big way by directing the Trojans to touchdown-scoring drive to tie the game up. Illinois followed it up with another scoring drive to take the lead.
Yet again, Maiava and the Trojans looked like they were going to engineer a long scoring drive after they converted another fourth down conversion. But the luck ran out for the Trojans, who were unable to convert again on fourth down from the Illinois' 42-yard line.
Before the end of the first half, Maiava led the Trojans down the field in less than a minute on sevene plays and were able to get three points.
Bad play calling, poor execution, and untimely turnovers, three things that USC's offense has avoided through their first four games, plagued them in the first half vs. the Fighting Illini.
Makai Lemon Emerging As Maiava's Top Target
It was a career day for USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who has began to stand out as the top receiving target for Maiava. Lemon reeled in a career-high 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Lemon was crucial in the Trojans' comeback effort, snagging both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Not only has he begun to emerge as Maiava's favorite target, but he's emerging as a serious contender for the Biletnikoff award.
Maiava's Heisman Campaign Not Over
Maiava's performance in the second half saved any hope of winning the Heisman this season. Considering the amount of injuries to key Heisman contenders, Maiava's campaign is still alive but trending in the wrong direction.
He will have plenty of chances to redeem his performance in the coming weeks with Michigan and Notre Dame on the horizon. If Maiava is able to direct the Trojans to wins in their ranked matchups coming up, things could get interesting when it comes to Heisman voting at the year's end.