USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends Late Game Time Management In Loss To Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini 34-32 on a game-winning walk-off field goal by David Olano. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans entered the game with an opportunity to earn a statement win on the road against a ranked opponent, but instead exited with a heartbreaking loss.
Turnovers and poor defense highlighted USC's loss to Illinois, but a questionable time management decision by Riley has some fans scratching their heads in confusion. USC scored to take the lead with 1:55 remaining, effectively leaving too much time for Illinois to come back and get the win.
Riley Defends Decision of Scoring Early
After the game, Riley defended his decision:
"We thought about it," said Riley. "We knew they were probably going to try to be aggressive. It was a base, quick-game play for us, and Jayden made a great read. In that moment, when you're down five, it's not like you can just sit there and be too cute with it. You're playing a really good defense on the road,"
Despite Riley defending his decision, it's an explanation many Trojans fans won't accept, as USC lost yet another game against a ranked opponent. This was an obstacle that USC was hoping to cross against the Fighting Illini on Saturday, but instead it once again ended in defeat.
"Scoring is not easy. So yeah, would it have worked out great it we were able to use more clock? Yeah. But if you bleed clock and don't score, it doesn't matter anyway. So you've gotta score. Obviously we made a great play, and you've gotta live with those. I've been in that situation as a coach and I've seen it played too conservative, too," Riley continued.
Poor Clock Management in Fourth Quarter a Deciding Factor
While wide receiver Makai Lemon was spectacular in the fourth quarter with two outstanding touchdown catches, Riley's decision to take a shot and score with 1:55 remaining in the game was poor clock management by USC.
Before USC took the 32-31 lead, the Trojans struggled defensively against Illinois, particularly in the secondary. USC's defense in the second half gave up two receiving touchdowns in the second half.
A fumble recovery by USC in the red zone allowed the Trojans to take the lead late in the fourth. Illinois, however, with all three timeouts and all the time in the world to drive down the field, did just that.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altymer and the Fighting Illini's rushing attack set up Alano's game-winning field goal. Altmyer finished the game throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing. He also recorded a receiving touchdown on a trick play in the second quarter.
How Does USC Adjust After Heartbreaking Loss?
Entering this game, USC was receiving praise as a potential team in the Big Ten to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loss to Illinois only hurts those goals, especially with three upcoming tough games against No. 19 Michigan (Oct. 11) at home, as well as No. 22 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and Nebraska (Nov. 1) on the road.
USC will enter the bye week with the most important thing being getting healthy before their crucial matchup against Michigan at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11. The Trojans were without starting left tackle Elijah Paige against Illinois, and starting center Killian O'Connor suffered an injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
While the loss hurts, some positives came out of the game, including Lemon's fourth-quarter performance. Lemon finished the game with 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, despite throwing his first interception of the game, had another impactful performance, recording 364 yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-43 passing.
As long as USC continues to get impressive perfromances out of their offense, they can compete with anyone. It's their defense, and getting healthy up front is key for the Trojans moving forward.