All Trojans

What USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Said After Trojans' Win Over UCLA

It was another good day at the office for USC Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava after their 29-10 win over the UCLA Bruins. Maiava threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns as he directed the Trojans to their second consecutive win over the Bruins.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans ended their regular season with a big win over their crosstown rivals after a crushing loss the week prior. In the Trojans' 29-10 win over UCLA, quarterback Jayden Maiava ended the season on a high note.

Maiava threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns in his second win over UCLA as the Trojans' starting quarterback. He capped off his first full regular season as USC's starting quarterback with another win over UCLA and will look to guide the Trojans to their second double-digit win season under coach Lincoln Riley.

Learning From Mistakes

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Jayden Maiava UCLA Bruins Makai Lemon
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava reflected back on where he feels like he has grown as quarterback from his first year with the Trojans to his second.

"I'd probably say in terms of what I did better is just not turning the ball over as much compared to last year," Maiava said. "Biggest takeaway is coach Riley, he's that guy. I couldn't ask for any other better coach but coach Riley and coach (Luke) Huard and those guys. As well as Chad Bowden. Those guys do such a great job with this team.

The junior quarterback is completely bought into the team and has been soaking in every moment with them.

"It's really this team I'm bought in to. The biggest emphasis is being in the moment and being where your feet are...the biggest thing is just staying in the moment," Maiava said.

Coming Back For Final Season?

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Jayden Maiava UCLA Bruins Makai Lemon
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's been a big question looming over the Trojans during the second half of this season.

What will Jayden Maiava do during the offseason? Declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, or return to USC for his senior year to try and win a national championship.

It's hard to imagine that the question hasn't been on his mind. He would be a top quarterback prospects in the draft and could potentially push himself into Day 2 consideration if he declares this offseason.

"I've been so worried about this game. Focused on enjoying this win with my loved ones and teammates. So that's where I'm at right now," Maiava said.

If Maiava ultimately does decide to return to USC. It would be quite the turn of events with backup quarterback Husan Longstreet waiting in the wings. Maiava would become a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026 if he decides to play another season of college football.


MORE: USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update

MORE: USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA 

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Resillency At It's Finest

"It's really this team I'm bought in to. The biggest emphasis is being in the moment and being where your feet are...the bigg
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava commended the Trojans on being able to overcome an early deficit. USC trailed the Bruins 10-7 heading into the half before shutting out the Bruins and scoring 22 unanswered points in the second half.

"We've been challenged all year honestly. The resillency was really built in the offseason and that brotherhood is really just the standard. The Trojans standard," Maiava said.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football