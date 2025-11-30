What USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Said After Trojans' Win Over UCLA
The USC Trojans ended their regular season with a big win over their crosstown rivals after a crushing loss the week prior. In the Trojans' 29-10 win over UCLA, quarterback Jayden Maiava ended the season on a high note.
Maiava threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns in his second win over UCLA as the Trojans' starting quarterback. He capped off his first full regular season as USC's starting quarterback with another win over UCLA and will look to guide the Trojans to their second double-digit win season under coach Lincoln Riley.
Learning From Mistakes
Maiava reflected back on where he feels like he has grown as quarterback from his first year with the Trojans to his second.
"I'd probably say in terms of what I did better is just not turning the ball over as much compared to last year," Maiava said. "Biggest takeaway is coach Riley, he's that guy. I couldn't ask for any other better coach but coach Riley and coach (Luke) Huard and those guys. As well as Chad Bowden. Those guys do such a great job with this team.
The junior quarterback is completely bought into the team and has been soaking in every moment with them.
"It's really this team I'm bought in to. The biggest emphasis is being in the moment and being where your feet are...the biggest thing is just staying in the moment," Maiava said.
Coming Back For Final Season?
There's been a big question looming over the Trojans during the second half of this season.
What will Jayden Maiava do during the offseason? Declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, or return to USC for his senior year to try and win a national championship.
It's hard to imagine that the question hasn't been on his mind. He would be a top quarterback prospects in the draft and could potentially push himself into Day 2 consideration if he declares this offseason.
"I've been so worried about this game. Focused on enjoying this win with my loved ones and teammates. So that's where I'm at right now," Maiava said.
If Maiava ultimately does decide to return to USC. It would be quite the turn of events with backup quarterback Husan Longstreet waiting in the wings. Maiava would become a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026 if he decides to play another season of college football.
Resillency At It's Finest
Maiava commended the Trojans on being able to overcome an early deficit. USC trailed the Bruins 10-7 heading into the half before shutting out the Bruins and scoring 22 unanswered points in the second half.
"We've been challenged all year honestly. The resillency was really built in the offseason and that brotherhood is really just the standard. The Trojans standard," Maiava said.