Biggest Takeaways From USC Trojans' Crosstown Rivalry Win vs. UCLA

The Victory Bell is staying in the Coliseum following the No. 17 USC Trojans' 29-10 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The Trojans cap off their regular season with a 9-3 record, going undefeated at the Coliseum. Here are the biggest takeaways.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Another chapter of the historic rivalry between the No. 17 USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins was written on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Following a 42-27 loss to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, the Trojans capped off their regular season on a high note with a 29-10 win over the UCLA Bruins in the Crosstown Rivalry.

With the win, the Trojans retain the Victory Bell and finish the regular season with an undefeated record at the Coliseum. UCLA entered Saturday's rivalry matchup with a 3-8 record and put up a valiant effort against the Trojans. Here are the main takeaways from USC's second straight rivalry win over UCLA.

USC's Offense Comes Alive In Second Half

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was a tale of two halves for USC's offense in the win against the Bruins. The Trojans' offense struggled in the first half as they trailed UCLA 10-7 at halftime. After scoring on its opening drive with a rushing touchdown by running back King Miller, USC's offense stalled in the second quarter, struggling to finish drives and unable to extend its lead. USC's wide receivers were also nonexistent before becoming more involved in the second half.

The Trojans' wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane were benched in the first quarter and didn't have a major impact until the third quarter. Lemon's 32-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter lit a spark for USC's offense as they outscored UCLA 22-0 in the second half.

Lemon's touchdown was the star wide receiver's only reception of the win, in what was a quiet night for the Biletnikoff Award finalist. Lane led the Trojans in receiving with three receptions for 52 yards. Tight end Lake McRee also recorded a touchdown in the game, which included three receptions for 30 yards.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had a very efficient performance, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-29 passing. Saturday night's win over UCLA was Maiava's 10th game this season of throwing 250 yards or more.

Running back King Miller also recorded his fourth 100-plus-yard rushing performance of the season against UCLA with 17 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Nico Iamaleava Finds Success Against USC's Defense

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava found success throughout the game against USC's defense, despite the loss. Iamaleava's ability to make quick throws on the run played a key role in the Bruins leading the Trojans at halftime. Despite the Bruins being shut out in the second half, Iamaleava was still able to move the ball efficiently against the Trojans.

Penalties and USC's defense making key plays on third downs hurt the Bruins' chances of pulling off the upset, as well as their offense being shut out in the second half. Iamaleava finished the game, throwing for 200 yards and one touchdown on 27-of-38 passing. Iamaleava also ran the ball 11 times for a total of 15 yards.

Kicking Issues Highlight USC's Slow Start

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before USC's 42-27 loss to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, USC kicker Ryon Sayeri had been a very reliable kicker for the Trojans in games. However, since his crucial miss in the second quarter against the Ducks, Sayeri has struggled, and it was on full display in Saturday night's rivalry game.

Sayeri missed two chip shot 30-plus yard field goals in the first half against the Bruins, one of which was blocked. His two missed kicks allowed UCLA to capitalize on offense and have a lead heading into halftime. While the Trojans won't be in the College Football Playoff, where kicking will be crucial, USC will still be in a top-bowl game that many fans will want to win.

That bowl game, no matter who USC plays, could come down to kicking situations. Sayeri has proven to be reliable before, and he should be able to solve his struggles before the Trojans play in their bowl game.

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

