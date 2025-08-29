Three Biggest Shocks of USC Trojans Depth Chart For Season Opener vs. Missouri State
Ahead of their 2025 season opener on Saturday night against Missouri State, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has released the depth chart for the game.
There were many surprises with the release of the Trojans' depth chart, with some players in places where they weren't expected to begin the season. Here's a look at some of the biggest surprises from USC's depth chart as they prepare to open up their season on Saturday.
Freshman to Start at Wide Receiver
USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon return to the Trojans this season, with many expecting them to have a breakout season. Lane and Lemon were both named starters for the Trojans season opener. Freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines will start next to the two for USC in his first career game in a Trojans uniform.
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals
Hines comes to USC as a four-star wide receiver out of Dekaney High School in Houston, Texas. An aspect of his game that will translate well to the field is his speed, one of the main things that makes him such a talented wide receiver, as he also ran track in High School.
Speed at the wide receiver position is what USC is looking for as they look to take the next step on offense with new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava. Wide receivers Jaden Richardson and DJ Jordan were listed as the other receivers on USC's depth chart for the season opener.
Killian O'Connor Named Starting Center
USC's starting offensive line has been one of the biggest questions entering the season, especially with the recent NCAA decision on DJ Wingfield, the transfer from Purdue. Riley surprised some when he named Killian O'Connor as the starting center for the matchup against Missouri State.
Many, however, didn't see it as a surprise, as O'Connor has shown great progress throughout fall camp and is known for being a very hard worker. He is the exact type of player that USC is looking for to start on their offensive line, as protecting Maiava will be a crucial task if the Trojans hope to succeed this season.
Kameryn Fountain To Start At Defensive End
Defensive ends Kameryn Fountain and Braylan Shelby both make a case to earn the starting role as the defensive end for USC. For the season opener, however, Riley has decided to give Fountain the start. This could very well change as the season progresses, as Fountain and Shelby had very similar seasons in 2024, statistically.
In his first season with the Trojans, Fountain recorded 19 total tackles and two sacks. Shelby, who will be entering his junior season for USC, collected 28 tackles and three sacks. He has recorded a total of 46 tackles in his Trojan career.