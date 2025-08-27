All Trojans

USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals

The USC Trojans have been active in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and their efforts have started to pay off as the Trojans have been predicted to land one of their top wide receiver recruits in the cycle, four-star prospect Osani Gayles.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans has been extremely successful in recruiting the wide receiver position during the LIncoln RIley tenure. Riley has played a big part in the Trojans' landing their top wide receiver recruiting targets since his arrival.

Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles has emerged as one of USC's top targets at the position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Trojans have been predicted to land the highly-touted prospect.

Trojans Predicted To Land Four-Star Wide Receiver

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chad Simmons of Rivals put in an early prediction for Gayles to land with Riley and the Trojans. He picked the Trojans despite serious interest from Oregon and Washington.

"The Trojans have emerged as a strong contender in his 2027 recruitment, with Gayles drawn to Lincoln Riley’s offense and the way top quarterbacks thrive in that system. He’s already familiar with the program, making USC one to watch. Oregon and Washington are also on his radar out west, while Miami is heavily involved as well," Simmons said.

After USC offered Gayles this past Februrary, they were able to get him on campus a month later for an unofficial visit. The visit helped the Trojans' chances of landing Gayles in a big way as it helped the Florida native familiarize himself with the West Coast program.

Gayles is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He is ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. The four-star prospect is the No. 2 wide receiver in the state of Florida in the 2027 cycle behind five-star recruit Nick Lennear.

Not only does USC have Riley and the rest of the coaching staff recruiting Gayles, but they also have two of his teammates around to help recruit for the Trojans. Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, two USC commits, suit up alongside Gayles for IMG Academy.

Offensive linemen Breck Kolojay (#66) and Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC's Top 2027 Targets

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Osani Gayles Zyron Forstall Zerek Sidney
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Trojans have been making a conceited effort to try and land the top in-state prospects in all recruiting cycles. However, some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle hail from all over the country.

Five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has been hearing from the Trojans extensively. He is ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Forstall, the top prospect from Florida, is one of USC's top defensive targets in the cycle.

In addition to Forstall, four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney and USC have reciprocated interest in each other. Sidney is the No. 33 and No. 243 player in the country. He is one of the top pass catchers from the state of Arizona.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

