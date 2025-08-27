USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals
The USC Trojans has been extremely successful in recruiting the wide receiver position during the LIncoln RIley tenure. Riley has played a big part in the Trojans' landing their top wide receiver recruiting targets since his arrival.
Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles has emerged as one of USC's top targets at the position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Trojans have been predicted to land the highly-touted prospect.
Trojans Predicted To Land Four-Star Wide Receiver
Chad Simmons of Rivals put in an early prediction for Gayles to land with Riley and the Trojans. He picked the Trojans despite serious interest from Oregon and Washington.
"The Trojans have emerged as a strong contender in his 2027 recruitment, with Gayles drawn to Lincoln Riley’s offense and the way top quarterbacks thrive in that system. He’s already familiar with the program, making USC one to watch. Oregon and Washington are also on his radar out west, while Miami is heavily involved as well," Simmons said.
After USC offered Gayles this past Februrary, they were able to get him on campus a month later for an unofficial visit. The visit helped the Trojans' chances of landing Gayles in a big way as it helped the Florida native familiarize himself with the West Coast program.
Gayles is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He is ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. The four-star prospect is the No. 2 wide receiver in the state of Florida in the 2027 cycle behind five-star recruit Nick Lennear.
Not only does USC have Riley and the rest of the coaching staff recruiting Gayles, but they also have two of his teammates around to help recruit for the Trojans. Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, two USC commits, suit up alongside Gayles for IMG Academy.
USC's Top 2027 Targets
The Trojans have been making a conceited effort to try and land the top in-state prospects in all recruiting cycles. However, some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle hail from all over the country.
Five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has been hearing from the Trojans extensively. He is ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Forstall, the top prospect from Florida, is one of USC's top defensive targets in the cycle.
In addition to Forstall, four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney and USC have reciprocated interest in each other. Sidney is the No. 33 and No. 243 player in the country. He is one of the top pass catchers from the state of Arizona.