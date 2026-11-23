Late in the third quarter of USC’s win over Maryland on Saturday, quarterback Jayden Maiava kept the ball on designed run and with a key block from freshman tight end Mark Bowman, picked up 12 yards.

The run drew a big smile from Maiava and perhaps the biggest cheer from the crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Senior Day and a massive reaction on social media.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it was just a minor play that resulted in a first down, right? Wrong.

A 12-yard run represented what could have been with USC’s offense in 2026. Throughout the season, Maiava has refused to run or scramble and it has severely hampered the offense.

Maiava’s footwork has been inconsistent, which has caused his accuracy to dip for stretches and miss wide-open throws. Turnovers have become an issue in the last month. The combination of all of it has resulted in Maiava’s regression this fall.

Lincoln Riley’s offense is designed to utilize his quarterback’s athleticism. And over the past decade, no coach in college football has developed quarterbacks at a greater rate than Riley.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterbacks that have had the most success under Riley between his time at USC and Oklahoma — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams all had one thing in common, the ability to extend plays and be effective runners.

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The offense is not meant for a quarterback to become a statue in the pocket, which Maiava has resorted to this season.

What if the Trojans had gotten the full version of Maiava? Would they have had better offensive outputs in road losses to Wisconsin and Indiana, where they scored 7 and 13 points respectively. Would they still be alive for the College Football Playoff? They are questions that fans will be thinking about all offseason.

Crosstown Showdown at the Rose Bowl

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a rough last four games for Maiava, throwing five touchdowns versus five interceptions, all of which have come on the road.

Road struggles have once again been an issue for the Trojans in 2026 and in the last two games, Maiava has been at the root of it.

USC will travel less than 15 miles to the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 28, to square off against crosstown rival UCLA. And although Los Angeles to Pasadena is a short drive, the Trojans have been a completely different team away from the Coliseum since joining the Big Ten three years ago. That includes their narrow victory over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl in 2024.

Maiava did play his best game on the road in a USC uniform against Penn State on Oct. 10 when he completed 21-of-33 passes for 301 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, the Trojans are 13-0 when he doesn’t throw an interception.

Which version of Maiava does Southern Cal get on Saturday?

UCLA heads into the matchup with a 10-1 record and their College Football Playoff hopes on the line. If USC is going to play spoiler and keep their rival out of the dance, they’re going to need the best version of Maiava.

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