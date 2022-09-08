Braxton Myers decommits from USC Trojans; Texas high school star looking at Ole Miss

Coppell High School (Texas) defensive back Braxton Myers announced his de-commitment from the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday.

Myers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound versatile athlete, is rated the nation's No. 144 overall prospect and No. 9 safety.

Myers recently took a visit to Ole Miss, and it appears they have become the clear-cut favorite.

