Braxton Myers decommits from USC Trojans; Texas high school star looking at Ole Miss
The state of Texas is becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC football program
Coppell High School (Texas) defensive back Braxton Myers announced his de-commitment from the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday.
Myers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound versatile athlete, is rated the nation's No. 144 overall prospect and No. 9 safety.
Myers recently took a visit to Ole Miss, and it appears they have become the clear-cut favorite.
