Breaking News: Jets Make Final Decision on Sam Darnold

Jets GM Joe Douglas made the final call on QB Sam Darnold just 24 days prior to the beginning of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's official, Sam Darnold is leaving the New York Jets.

After months of trade speculation the Jets' confirmed they have traded the former USC quarterback to the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold was traded for for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in addition to second-round and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Following the news, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas released a statement to thank Darnold for his three seasons with the franchise.

"I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet," said Jets GM Joe Douglas. "While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career." [Jets]

Last season Darnold went 217-of-364 passing (59.6%) for 2,208 yards, nine TDs, 11 INTs and a 72.7 rating.

Overall in his three seasons with the Jets the California native stats include, 729-of-1,219 passing (59.8%) for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions and a 78.6 rating.

Just last week AllTrojans caught up with Darnold during a training session in Southern California, to discuss the QB's goals for 2021.

"I think for the most part, throughout my career, I haven't been winning a ton of games. I think that is what I am most looking forward to [next season]" said Darnold.

"[I am] just looking forward to another opportunity to show what I got, and more importantly win games." [Darnold]

