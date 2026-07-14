Jahkeem Stewart Receives Coaching From NFL Stars in the Offseason

From July 9 to July 11, the NFL’s elite pass rushers meet in Las Vegas for the Sack Summit, an annual masterclass event where defensive linemen train together and share their tips of the trade. It was started in 2017 by Super Bowl champion and Denver Broncos legend Von Miller. Since then New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan and Las Vegas Raiders star defensive player Maxx Crosby have joined the leadership group.

The three-day event consists of film room sessions, Q&A panels, skills-and-drills, media opportunities, competitive games and awards.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veterans and incoming rookies alike attend the event, on occasion collegiate players. With UNLV hosting the event, Rebels and local college players have been known to join. Notable attendees were Minnesota’s star edge rusher Anthony Smith and Texas A&M’s up-and-coming Sam M'Pemba. Southern Cal made their presence known with sophomore Jahkeem Stewart in attendance.

During the field sessions, Stewart was seen getting coached up by Jacksonville Jaguars’ Arik Armstead as well as Jordan.

USC sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart learning from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan at the 2026 Sack Summit



(📸: @arikarmstead on IG) pic.twitter.com/XQ53cXUBw3 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) July 14, 2026

Stewart is not the only Trojan that attended the Sack Summit. Prior to his senior year, defensive end Anthony Lucas attended the three-day event. He went on to record 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and seven quarterback hurries through 12 games in 2025.

After Tuli Tuipulotu’s All-American 2022 season – 46 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles – he was selected No. 54 overall (second round) in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. To prepare for his rookie season, Tuipulotu attended the Sack Summit.

Jahkeem Stewart’s Big Expectations Heading into the 2026 Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The five-star defensive lineman took a big swing his freshman season by choosing to forgo his senior year at Edna Karr High School (Reserve, La.) and reclassify to join the Trojans in the spring of 2025. Ultimately Stewart’s belief in himself outweighed the odds.

Stewart ended up making an instant impact – playing in 11 games while battling a stress fracture in his foot. Getting most of his reps as an interior defensive lineman, Stewart recorded 18 total tackles (11 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and a quarterback hurry.

His disruption of run plays and pass-rush abilities allowed Stewart to play multiple spots on the defensive line. Stewart’s contribution and season-long performance earned him All-American honors by Pro Football Focus and Football Writers Association of America. No longer was he considered a contributor in the trenches but a rising star for the Trojans.

The sophomore’s stock continues to rise as he was named to the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist, along with teammate Jide Abasiri.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While performing at a high level with a lingering injury is impressive, a full-healthy season from Stewart would be the most impactful for the Trojans’ 2026 campaign. Luckily for Stewart, the Trojans have built a respectable unit – Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby and Abasiri – that can draw attention from opposing offenses.

The Trojans recruited for the trenches heavily in the 2026 recruiting cycle as well the transfer portal. With young blue chips like Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield or transfers such as Zuriah Fisher and Alex VanSumeren getting in the rotation, Stewart can be kept fresh throughout the season.

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