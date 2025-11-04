What Brenden Rice's New Contract Means for NFL Career
Former USC wide receiver Brenden Rice is on a new NFL team after signing a contract with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Rice, who is the son of San Francisco 49ers Hall-of-Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl Champion Jerry Rice, was drafted at No. 225 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rice appeared in only three games last season with the Chargers, playing primarily on special teams, and has yet to record a catch in the NFL. Before this season, Rice was released by the Chargers after training camp. With the Patriots, Rice will likely start on the Patriots' practice squad in hopes of moving up to a roster spot.
Rice is set to join a talented wide receiver room under coach Mike Vrabel that includes Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III.
Rice's College Career With Colorado and USC
With a fresh start on a new NFL roster, the success that Rice achieved in his two seasons with USC could help him in his new role with the Patriots. The former USC wide receiver started his collegiate career with Colorado, playing two seasons from 2020 to 2021, before transferring to USC in 2022. In his two seasons with the Colorado, Rice made 27 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns.
His two seasons with USC from 2022 to 2023 are when Rice thrived the most in his collegiate career as a wide receiver. In his two seasons with the Trojans, Rice collected 1,402 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches on 84 receptions.
In his final season in 2023, he was second on the Trojans in receiving behind wide receiver Tahj Washington with 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns were the most by a USC wide receiver that season.
Rice was named Second-Team All-Pac 12 for his impressive season with USC in 2023. In his second season with Colorado in 2021, Rice was also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.
How Rice's Experience Under Lincoln Riley Could Benefit Him
During his career at USC, Rice played with several current NFL wide receivers, including Tahj Washington of the Miami Dolphins and Jordan Addison from the Minnesota Vikings. Rice has also played with two of the top wide receivers on USC's roster this season, including Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon and Lane are both projected to be top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
USC coach Lincoln Riley's success at developing offensive talent, especially at wide receiver, could benefit Rice. The success of Addison and Washington at the start of their NFL careers is a positive sign for Rice as he gets his start with the Patriots.