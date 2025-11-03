What Northwestern’s Ryan Braun said About Facing USC’s ‘Scary’ Offense
Fresh off a statement 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 20 USC Trojans will return home to the Los Angeles Coliseum to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night. The Trojans enter Friday night's game with a 6-2 record on the season and look to strengthen their chances at the College Football Playoff with a win over an underrated Wildcats team.
David Braun Credits USC's Offensive Rhythm
Ahead of Friday's matchup against USC, Northwestern coach David Braun complimented the Trojans' offense and mentioned the keys for the Wildcats' defense in the game.
"Coach Riley and that offense it's a scary operation. If they're able to find rhythm, watch out. It's our defense's job when they're on the field to be disruptive and not allow SC to get into rhythm," said Braun.
Throughout this season, USC has proved that it doesn't take long to get into a rhythm on offense. Even after a slow start against Nebraska's defense, when they trailed 14-6 at halftime, USC scored 15 second-half points to win. USC was led by dominating rushing performances from running back King Miller and quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Miller led USC in rushing with 18 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cornhuskers. Maiava had one of his best rushing performances of the season, despite struggling in the passing game with 11 carries for 62 yards, and a crucial game-tying third-quarter touchdown.
"Incredible challenge in front of us this week. Playing on a Friday night on the road against a very good football team. There are no weaknesses with this USC team. Explosive offense, very talented defense, very efficient in their special teams play. They’re incredibly talented in all three phases," said Braun.
"The way USC went into a hostile environment at Nebraska and found a way to win a football game, I think, is reflective of where Coach Riley has this team," said Braun.
Keys For Northwestern to Pull Off The Upset Over USC
Northwestern enters the matchup against USC coming off a bye week with a 5-3 record. The Wildcats lost a hard-fought game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their previous matchup, losing 28-21.
"This bye week was a great opportunity for us to be mindful of guys that have played a lot of football and work to get guys back to full health," said Braun.
Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, after throwing for 159 yards and two interceptions in the loss to Nebraska, will look to have a bounce-back performance against USC. Stone has thrown for 1,372 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Wildcats this season.
Stone's performance, along with the Wildcats' defense, is the key for Northwestern to secure an upset win on the road over USC. Northwestern will have to play well from the start against USC's high-powered offense. If they can do that, then this could be a close game entering the fourth quarter.
"He's a winner. He's got to play his brand of football, but part of that is not forcing the issue or forcing things, and when he's not doing that, when he's just playing in rhythm and within the offense, he's going to position us to win a lot of football games," said Braun on Stone.
Why USC Has The Advantage Over Northwestern
USC is currently a double-digit favorite against Northwestern, favored by 14.5 points according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. While the Trojans are are favored to win, Northwestern has proved this season that it can go on the road and compete, so the Trojans shouldn't take them lightly.
"They're finding ways to win football games. They're undefeated at home right now. They're 4-1 in the Big Ten. It's going to be an incredible challenge, but something that this group is looking forward to," said Braun.
USC's success at home this season and during its tenure under coach Lincoln Riley, however, will put the Trojans at an advantage on Friday night. Since Riley's first season in 2022, the Trojans have an undefeated record at home against unranked opponents.
Friday night's game will be the first meeting between USC and Northwestern, since the Trojans' 41-32 1995 Rose Bowl win. The Trojans lead the series 5-0 over the Wildcats. The kickoff from the Coliseum on Friday night is set for 4:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FOX.
