All Trojans

USC Trojans Racing Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class as Early Signing Period Looms

With 35 commitments and two five-stars leading the way, the USC Trojans sit atop the 2026 Rivals Team Rankings — but coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans still have work to do to secure their first No. 1 class since 2006.

Jalon Dixon

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans' recruiting machine hasn’t slowed down. With 35 total commitments and a 93.222 team score, the Trojans currently sit atop the Rivals Industry Team Rankings for the 2026 class heading into the final updates.

For coach Lincoln Riley and his staff, this is uncharted but familiar territory: a No. 1 ranking within reach, but no guarantee with several "blue bloods" still in pursuit.

“If USC does not land any more commits they still have a good shot of ending up with the No. 1 class,” Rivals' Charles Power said. “It will really come down to what the other teams do around them in terms of adding more commitments or getting flips down the line … but USC has to be considered the front-runner right now.”

Trojans’ Massive Haul Headlined by Five-Star Talent

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley 2026 recruiting class Big Ten Football college football recruiting
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans’ 35-player class is the largest in the nation outside of North Carolina’s, headlined by two five-stars — Mater Dei (Calif.) tight end Mark Bowman and IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe. Both stand as top-20 national prospects, symbolizing the balance between local dominance and national reach that has defined Riley’s 2026 recruiting push.

Behind them is a deep supporting cast of the following four-stars:

Elbert Hill, defensive back
Luke Wafle, defensive end
Boobie Feaster, wide receiver
Jaimeon Winfield, defensive lineman
Simote Katoanga, defensive end
Talanoa Ili, linebacker
Brandon Lockhart, defensive back

That core alone would put USC in elite company, but the Trojans added even more late-cycle depth — flipping JUCO tight end Josiah Jefferson, landing four-star defensive back Jakwon Morris, and poaching three-star corner Jayden Crowder from the University of California.

It’s the kind of depth that mirrors the roster-building strategy Riley promised when USC entered the Big Ten — star power at the top, balance across the board.

MORE: What USC Coach Lincoln Riley Said About Nebraska's Hostile Environment

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Trending For Poor Play Calling vs. Nebraska

MORE: Biggest Winners And Losers in USC Trojans' Signature Road Win Against Nebraska

The Race Isn’t Over Yet

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley 2026 recruiting class Big Ten Football college football recruiting
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite their lead, USC’s grip on the top spot isn’t locked in. Rivals projects Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Texas as the biggest challengers, each with open roster spots and active flip targets heading into the December signing period.

- Georgia remains a threat to close strong, especially if it can flip five-star Texas Tech commit LaDamion Guyton or land players like Tyreek Jemison and Elijah Littlejohn.

- Oregon looms as the most realistic spoiler, particularly if the Ducks can make late noise with Mater Dei’s Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, both committed to Ohio State.

If the Trojans stand pat, Power notes that “how things settle around the signing period” could ultimately decide the race. Translation: USC may have to hold off a few heavyweight haymakers to finally clinch that elusive No. 1 class.

USC’s Closing Strategy

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley 2026 recruiting class Big Ten Football college football recruiting
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One key name still on the radar is four-star Florida edge rusher Kevin “KJ” Ford, currently committed to the Gators but set to visit Los Angeles later this month. USC remains a serious contender — though Texas A&M has entered the mix as a dark horse.

For Riley, it’s a delicate balance: finishing strong while ensuring retention across a class built on coast-to-coast momentum.

Still, with the early signing period just weeks away, USC controls its own destiny. Holding serve could deliver the program’s first No. 1 overall recruiting class since 2006, a symbolic capstone to a Big Ten transition already reshaping the Trojans’ trajectory.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football