USC Trojans Racing Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class as Early Signing Period Looms
The USC Trojans' recruiting machine hasn’t slowed down. With 35 total commitments and a 93.222 team score, the Trojans currently sit atop the Rivals Industry Team Rankings for the 2026 class heading into the final updates.
For coach Lincoln Riley and his staff, this is uncharted but familiar territory: a No. 1 ranking within reach, but no guarantee with several "blue bloods" still in pursuit.
“If USC does not land any more commits they still have a good shot of ending up with the No. 1 class,” Rivals' Charles Power said. “It will really come down to what the other teams do around them in terms of adding more commitments or getting flips down the line … but USC has to be considered the front-runner right now.”
Trojans’ Massive Haul Headlined by Five-Star Talent
The Trojans’ 35-player class is the largest in the nation outside of North Carolina’s, headlined by two five-stars — Mater Dei (Calif.) tight end Mark Bowman and IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe. Both stand as top-20 national prospects, symbolizing the balance between local dominance and national reach that has defined Riley’s 2026 recruiting push.
Behind them is a deep supporting cast of the following four-stars:
Elbert Hill, defensive back
Luke Wafle, defensive end
Boobie Feaster, wide receiver
Jaimeon Winfield, defensive lineman
Simote Katoanga, defensive end
Talanoa Ili, linebacker
Brandon Lockhart, defensive back
That core alone would put USC in elite company, but the Trojans added even more late-cycle depth — flipping JUCO tight end Josiah Jefferson, landing four-star defensive back Jakwon Morris, and poaching three-star corner Jayden Crowder from the University of California.
It’s the kind of depth that mirrors the roster-building strategy Riley promised when USC entered the Big Ten — star power at the top, balance across the board.
The Race Isn’t Over Yet
Despite their lead, USC’s grip on the top spot isn’t locked in. Rivals projects Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Texas as the biggest challengers, each with open roster spots and active flip targets heading into the December signing period.
- Georgia remains a threat to close strong, especially if it can flip five-star Texas Tech commit LaDamion Guyton or land players like Tyreek Jemison and Elijah Littlejohn.
- Oregon looms as the most realistic spoiler, particularly if the Ducks can make late noise with Mater Dei’s Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, both committed to Ohio State.
If the Trojans stand pat, Power notes that “how things settle around the signing period” could ultimately decide the race. Translation: USC may have to hold off a few heavyweight haymakers to finally clinch that elusive No. 1 class.
USC’s Closing Strategy
One key name still on the radar is four-star Florida edge rusher Kevin “KJ” Ford, currently committed to the Gators but set to visit Los Angeles later this month. USC remains a serious contender — though Texas A&M has entered the mix as a dark horse.
For Riley, it’s a delicate balance: finishing strong while ensuring retention across a class built on coast-to-coast momentum.
Still, with the early signing period just weeks away, USC controls its own destiny. Holding serve could deliver the program’s first No. 1 overall recruiting class since 2006, a symbolic capstone to a Big Ten transition already reshaping the Trojans’ trajectory.