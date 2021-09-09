Bucs' Ronald Jones II Ruled "Game-Time" Decision, Cowboys Beware

Former USC RB Ronald Jones II is a deadly weapon for the Bucs' offense, but remains questionable for Thursday's contest.

The reigning Super Bowl champions feature an offense starring QB Tom Brady, TE Rob Gronkowski and RB Ronald Jones II. Jones is poised to contribute significantly for the Bucs' offense this season, after finishing 2020 with 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. However, his regular season debut may have to wait.

Jones II suffered a quad injury and missed the Bucs' game against Washington last week. He has been ruled as a "game-time decision" by head coach Bruce Arians.

"Ro, got better today -- he'll be a game-time decision," Arians said after Friday's practice. "But Leonard will start the game, and we'll see how Ro is and full-speed, then he'll get his normal reps."

If Jones is able to play, he will be a serious threat to Dallas' defense. All Bucs' writes:

"No matter where you look, Dallas was abysmal when it came to stopping the run in 2020.

Just take a look at the laundry list of evidence. Dallas finished as/ranked per the following:

31st in total run defense; allowed 158.8 yards per game, per Pro Football Reference.

Third-highest yards per carry allowed (5.0), per PFR.

Second-most first downs on the ground (142), per PFR.

23rd in run defense DVOA and third-highest adjusted line yards per carry allowed, per Football Outsiders.

Fifth-highest EPA/att allowed (0.03) and third-highest positive play rate allowed (47.6%), per SIS.

Fifth-lowest stuff rate, per SIS.

Graded out as the seventh-worst run defense, per PFF.

Jones II is one of the more underrated runners in the league and averaged 5.1 yards per carry while his counterparts combined for a 3.8 yards per carry average. He is well-suited for what the Bucs want to on the ground and has shown he can carry the load when needed.

The Bucs want to run the ball and they should have success against this Dallas defense. Jones should start his 2021 season off with a bang, as a result."

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick things off Thursday, September 9 at 5:20 PM PT. The game will air on NBC.

